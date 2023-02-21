Mixed martial arts star Tracy Cortez recently enjoyed some downtime as she navigated the gorgeous waters, beaches, and nightlight in beautiful Tulum, Mexico.

The 29-year-old UFC star took her fans and followers along with her as she shared a video montage reliving some of the fun highlights from her trip.

In the various footage, Cortez rocked multiple outfits, including several bikinis. Her video opens on a beach with the fighter in a bright orange bikini top and sporting some large black shades as she unveils the scenery.

She shows her feet walking along the fine sand of the beach, and moments later, she’s kneeling to pose in the water and soak up the environment.

In another bit of footage, she’s switched her outfit to a green bikini with a matching sheer coverup skirt as she strolls along the sand near outdoor chairs with the ocean’s waves in the distance.

Later scenes feature Cortez getting her party on in several unique outfits, including another sheer coverup skirt over a thong. Her video closes with the UFC flyweight fighter dancing in a black one-piece in the ocean to show the beautiful scenery.

Her caption included “BIG saggitarius Energy,” since that is Cortez’s astrological sign. She also recapped her trip with several emojis, including the sun, an island, water, and a heart.

Cortez’s highlight video collected over 45,000 likes and 630-plus comments for the UFC star, who is still anticipating her next fight.

Tracy Cortez’s last fight of 2022 was canceled

Cortez, who had her first matchup in UFC in 2017, has taken the flyweight division by storm. While her debut was a loss to Cheri Muraski via submission, Cortez went on to win her next 10 fights.

The most recent was a win over Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 last May in Arizona, pushing Cortez’s record to 10-1 overall.

She might’ve closed out 2022 with her eleventh win, as she was scheduled to take on Amanda Ribas at UFC on ESPN 42. However, MMA Fighting reported in early December that Cortez had to pull out of the matchup due to an undisclosed medical issue.

As of this writing, Cortez ranks No. 13 in the UFC women’s flyweight division. Ahead of her are MMA stars, including Alexa Grasso, Jessica Andrade, and the current Women’s Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Tracy Cortez shared her recent workout footage

While Cortez’s injury this past December is unknown, the UFC fighter is back in the gym, as she posted a February 13 video clip showing some of her intense routine.

“It’s Monday my people ❤️ 🔥💪🏽😍 I can’t emphasize how excited & ready I am to hit the gym & get back to work!!! I send you my energy so you give it 100,” she wrote in part of a caption translated from Spanish to English.

In her video, Cortez performs several exercises to target and train her legs. Among them is a squat with a dumbbell and weight plates, leg extensions on a machine, and goblet squats using a dumbbell.

While Cortez is dripping sweat and embracing some of the workout pain, she’s also dancing and enjoying the moment as she listens to her earbuds. The hard work continues to pay off for Cortez, as she looks fabulous in her recent array of vacation outfits!