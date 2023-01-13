Maryna Moroz hits the beach in her string bikini for an incredible sunny beach view. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Maryna Moroz enjoyed some recent fun in the sun as she posed along the beautiful white Florida sand.

Without a doubt, Maryna is quite an impressive individual, as she’s found much success both in and out of the famous UFC Octagon.

On top of having an impressive track record within the UFC, the athlete is also an exceptionally skilled model, as she’s executed all of her fine fits and photo shoots with absolute ease.

In her latest share, the athlete demonstrated just that.

The UFC fighter took a step away from her vigorous training schedule to instead hit the beach in Miami, Florida.

Maryna took to her Instagram account, where she uploaded the heavenly bikini pictures, gifting her 111k followers with the scenic shots.

Maryna Moroz sizzles on the beach in her string bikini

In her latest share, Maryna looked to be having the time of her life as she stood confidently and worry-free along Miami Beach.

The UFC champ looked like an absolute goddess as she effortlessly modeled the vibrant-colored bikini.

The bikini set included a ruched and ruffled teal top that featured the perfect little cutout design.

The bottoms, however, were a bright yellow hue that coordinated perfectly with the teal top.

The color combination of the two pieces was strategically thought out, as the tones complemented her peachy complexion exceptionally well.

As if the bikini itself wasn’t enough to turn a head or two, the athlete then went ahead and paired it with an adorable floral crown.

The crown featured a variety of white flowers along with green leaves that resembled a fairy-like aesthetic.

Her long brown locks were lightly curled as they gracefully blew in the breeze behind her.

To finalize this fairy-inspired fit, Maryna sported a full face of makeup that added the perfect sun-kissed look.

She captioned the post, “💛💙 #ukrainegirl 📸 @dannyswellchasers @tropicalangels.raw @lamichaux.”

Maryna Moroz shares her workout routine and training tutorials

In another recent post, Maryna shared a rather motivational video clip that would show interested fans how to become more skillful when it comes to boxing.

In the short clip, the UFC star was captured outside along the water as she worked out with her trainer.

Maryna was light on her feet as she moved up and down while she demonstrated how to successfully hit any target.

She added red and white captions that coincided with her moves; that way, fans would know which hit she was mastering and where it should land.



For the training session, Maryna sported a baby blue and white-trimmed jersey that allowed for a little extra wiggle room.

She styled the jersey with some black biker shorts and a pair of blue and white Chuck Taylors.

She captioned the post, “Training videos from @x_tarasov_boxing More tutorials will be visible on my YouTube soon.”

Fans can now head to Maryna’s YouTube Channel to see her latest training tutorials and workout tips that are designed for both beginners and experts.