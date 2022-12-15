Maryna Moroz looks phenomenal in her pink velvet ensemble. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Maryna Moroz also known as the “Iron Lady” is back again and more gorgeous than ever.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian is not only known for her incredible beauty but is also recognized for her exceptional skill set as a mixed martial artist.

Maryna has taken those skills into the Octagon as she’s found much success as a professional UFC fighter.

In her spare time, if she has any, Maryna enjoys sharing her latest and greatest endeavors with her fans.

In her recent Instagram post, Maryna demonstrated just that.

Maryna geared up in a complete velvet ensemble as she shared some epic views with her 111k followers.

Maryna Moroz stuns in barely-there attire

In the short video clip that was provided, Maryna posed outside as she was captured wearing a beautiful, velvety pink outfit.

The matching pieces looked stunning on the fighter as she showcased her toned physique.

The pink velvet top resembled a bikini top that had a unique, lacy center that left most of her chest uncovered.

She then coordinated the top with the matching pink bottoms. The bottoms were a high-waisted fit that highlighted her gorgeous long legs.

To complete the pink aesthetics, Maryna sported a pair of matching opera gloves that went up past her elbows.

While she smiled and posed away, the UFC star also added a pair of white leather boots. The gorgeous boots were a thigh-high fit that gave the look a little extra pop of color and flair.

Maryna styled her brown hair in beautiful, voluminous locks that were gently placed on one side of her body.

For her makeup, she went with a complementary look that included a nice smokey eyeshadow across her lids, some blush, and of course, a glossy pink lip to complete the fabulous fit.

She then added the song, Darkside by Neoni to give the clip a little theatrical element.

Maryna Moroz promotes supplement company Shifted

In another recent post, Maryna was captured in her athletic attire as she held on to one of her favorite workout supplements by Shifted.

Shifted is a vitamin and supplement company that is dedicated to delivering its customers life-changing results through its premium quality ingredients.

The company helps support, and further motivate its customers through the daily consumption of its products.

Take it from Maryna, as she happily advocates for the company time and time again.

In the picture, Maryna was spotted at the gym as she sported a purple sports bra and some navy blue athletic leggings.

She held on tight to her Shifted protein shake while she then wore a hat that featured their name right across the top.

She captioned the post, “@shiftedstrong Do what you love – freedom And loving what you do is happiness.”

Fans can now shop the company’s newest products along with their holiday sales through their website, while supplies last.