UFC fighter Maryna Moroz stuns in thigh-skimming minidress with a Miami view

Maryna Moroz is stunning in her white minidress while in Miami. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

UFC fighter Maryna Moroz cherished the scenic city views of Miami as she was photographed wearing a beautiful white minidress.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian professional mixed martial artist has proven to not only be a pretty face but an amazing athlete and fighter as well.

Moroz has signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where she currently competes in the Women’s Flyweight division.

The athlete’s record is without a doubt quite impressive as she currently stands with 11 wins and only three losses under her belt.

However, Moroz looks to beat that record as she is due for another fight in the Octagon against UFC fighter Jenni Maia in November.

It goes without saying that both fighters look forward to giving their fans an epic fight.

Maryna Moroz shows off in a thigh-skimming minidress

Moroz recently took some time away from her intense training to enjoy the scenic sights of Miami.

The pro fighter captured the moment and further uploaded it to her Instagram as she shared the picturesque shot with her 108 thousand followers.

Moroz was wearing a white, low-cut dress that had an intricate floral design detailed within it.

She paired the white dress with a brown Gucci bucket hat and matching Gucci hightop sneakers.

She finalized the look with a bright green handbag that she had tightly secured around her body and wore her hair in two braids that fell below her shoulders.

Moroz naturally glowed as she smiled at the camera with the sights of the beautiful reflective Miami buildings in the background.

Maryna Moroz poses in her hot red shorts

Luckily for her fans, Moroz captured another fun moment as she stood in front of a fountain and posed in her bright red athletic shorts.

The athlete paired the bright shorts with a baggy white t-shirt and a blue and yellow Navy hat.

She accessorized with a black back bag which she held close to the ground as she smiled for the shot.

It’s easy to say that Moroz even looked gorgeous in a simple yet comfortable athletic fit as she was effortlessly glowing.

Pic credit: @maryna_morz_ufc/Instagram

Moroz has enjoyed keeping her fans in the loop when it comes to both her current travels and of course, her rigorous training schedule.

The athlete also shared a video in which she was captured practicing her boxing moves outside, with a nice scenic view.

It goes without saying, Moroz knows how to enjoy life with a healthy balance between both work and play.