Maryna Moroz hits the beach for a game of volleyball. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

The UFC fighter Maryna Moroz, also known as the Iron Lady, took to the beach for some Volleyball fun in a recent share.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian mixed martial artist took a break from her vigorous training schedule and instead made way for the beautiful beach in Miami, Florida.

Maryna shared the fun experience with her fans as she uploaded the mesmerizing photograph to her Instagram.

The Ukrainian beauty surely didn’t disappoint as she definitely gave her 112 thousand followers some captivating, jaw-dropping content.

Maryna certainly didn’t shy away from showing a little skin as she showcased her slender and muscular physique for the shot.

The Miami sun shined down on Maryna as she stood happily in the sand, and she posed with one hand on her hip and the other brushed through her hair.

Maryna Moroz adds a little twist to her game of volleyball

Maryna was not only ready to serve up some killer shots in a game of beach volleyball but was ready to serve some killer beach fits as well.

The UFC star was captured standing in front of the volleyball net as she posed with one side of her body facing the camera.

She had her head positioned towards the sun with her eyes closed as she slightly smiled.

Maryna wore a beautiful low-cut one-piece bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her every curve. The one-piece was bright white and had a pretty black-trimmed design to give the suit a bit of a bold pop.

It goes without saying that the athlete most certainly turned some heads with this picturesque shot.

She simply captioned the photo, “let’s play ⚽️ 📸 @dannyswellchasers @tropicalangels.raw.”

Maryna Moroz stuns in her Playboy attire

Maryna has stayed highly active on her Instagram lately, and her fans absolutely love her for it.

As of late, the Ukrainian beauty has done nothing but post the most jaw-dropping material as she’s made sure that her fans are up-to-date on the latest experiences and events.

In another recent post, Maryna showcased her beautiful Playboy ensemble as she faced her back toward the camera.

The UFC champ wore a pair of sleek-looking biker shorts which incorporated the white Playboy bunny logo, which was written across the back.

She paired the black shorts with a red and white varsity jacket which had the Playboy logo stitched in a variety of different spots this time.

Maryna finalized the sexy fit with a matching white and black Playboy captains hat.

The look perfectly encapsulated Maryna’s personality and overall aesthetic, as she looked phenomenal in the sporty but sexy fit.

Fans immediately expressed their love for the post as it received over one thousand likes.

Her followers are certainly eager to see what Maryna pulls out of her eccentric wardrobe next.