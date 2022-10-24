Maryna Moroz shows off her epic dance moves. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

UFC fighter Maryna Moroz looked gorgeous as she showcased her amazing dance moves in a recent share.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian fighter and model thoroughly enjoyed herself as she shared some fun, Monday motivation with her fans.

Maryna, also known as the Iron Lady, recently took to her Instagram, where she treated her 112k followers with the video clip.

The athlete propped her camera up as she recorded herself dancing to some hip-shaking music.

Maryna surely didn’t disappoint as her dance moves were perfectly timed with the music as she swayed her hips in a mesmerizing motion.

While she moved about for the camera, she simultaneously sang along to the music.

Maryna Moroz dances for some Monday motivation

In the Instagram share, Maryna wore a gray Playboy shirt which was rolled up past her belly button to give it a cropped look. The shirt featured the infamous Playboy bunny logo and incorporated two spaghetti straps, one of which hung off her shoulder.

She styled her morning fit with a pair of matching Playboy shorts which were a bright white with cute, red hearts scattered amongst them.

The fighter decided to go all-natural for the clip, as she appeared to be make-up free while she sensually shook her hips and swayed her arms to the beat.

Her brown and blonde wavy hair flowed to the rhythm as well as she kept completely dedicated throughout the whole performance.

She captioned the post, “wake up 🤪it’s monday😄time to work💃#ironlady @playboy @playboycenterfold #playboy.”

Maryna Moroz heads to the beach for some volleyball fun

In another recent post, Maryna kindly gifted her followers with an incredible, jaw-dropping shot.

The UFC fighter made her way to the beach as she was captured posing in front of the volleyball net with nothing but a bathing suit on.

She wore a beautiful low-cut white one-piece swimsuit that incorporated a black trimmed detail. The suit hugged her body perfectly as it highlighted her toned and muscular physique.

Maryna posed with her leg out as she held one hand on her hip while the other was placed in her hair. Her long locks naturally flowed down her back as she tilted her head back toward the sun.

She then closed her eyes and smiled as the shot was captured. Maryna looked undeniably gorgeous as she effortlessly glistened for the captivating beach shot.

She simply captioned the post, “let’s play ⚽️.”

Maryna’s fans came out to show their love and support as she received 3k likes on the epic shot.