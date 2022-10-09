UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern shows off incredible physique in shredded Daisy Dukes

Mackenzie Dern shows off her fit physique following a big UFC loss. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern is in incredible shape, and she’s happy to show it off to her fans while posing on a sunny day in a tiny bra top and even tinier shredded denim Daisy Dukes.

The UFC fighter just came off a tough loss, leaving her bloodied and bruised while apologizing to her fans. But based on her newest photo and the caption that goes with it, it’s pretty clear she’s ready to put tough days behind her.

It’s also pretty clear that Mackenzie hasn’t stopped training, and she’s looking incredible. The muscles in her arms and back certainly weren’t taking a day off, and her strength was visible.

While posing in the bright sun, Mackenzie shielded her eyes from the bright light. Her long brunette hair fell in waves down her back.

Emerald green is certainly her color and her bra top complimented the UFC star’s perfectly bronzed skin. She showed off toned muscles with a pair of Daisy Dukes that were cut so short that even the back pocket was frayed.

Mackenzie captioned the photo, “Do you see what I see?? Good things coming soon.”

Mackenzie Dern may have lost the UFC fight but she’s a winner

On October 1, Mackenzie Dern fought Yan Xioanan and lost the match despite training hard for the event and going in focused.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after, Mackenzie took to Instagram, looking absolutely beat up, to discuss what happened in the ring. And while she may not have beaten her opponent, Mackenzie’s sportsmanship makes her the big winner.

While apologizing to her fans for disappointing them, she congratulated the winner, proving that she is a classy fighter and hasn’t lost her will to win a championship. Watch Mackenzie open up about the painful loss below.

In her caption, Mackenzie wrote, “Thank you so much to the fans, so sorry if I disappointed anyone! It is what it is, just get better the goal is the same! Champ one day! Congrats to @xiaonan_yan.”

Mackenzie Dern wows in a skimpy bikini

Before her big loss, Mackenzie Dern again showed fans how fit she was as she wowed in a skimpy bikini while hanging out in the backyard.

In a September video shared on social media, the Jui Jitsu black belt announced that it was “Rest time” while playing with a water hose.

While wearing a tiny string bikini, Mackenzie sprayed the hose all over herself, ensuring she wet her hair and the rest of her body as the camera rolled. That’s one way to get some rest and take a break from the heat!