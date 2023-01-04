Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks amazing as she rings in the New Year with a show-stopping dress. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk might be retired from her beloved sport as a UFC fighter, however, that hasn’t stopped the athlete from shining bright in many other departments.

In a recent share, Joanna was captured posing for the camera as she attended the 2022 Sylwester event to ring in the New Year.

The NYE event took place at the Arlamow hotel, which is a 4-star hotel located in Poland.

It only made sense that Joanna would celebrate an event like this in Poland, given the fact that that’s her native country.

Regardless of the location, the athlete looked marvelous as she shined bright in her black sequin dress.

Joanna certainly turned many heads with this NYE look as she effortlessly glowed amongst the red carpet below her.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is beautiful in her all-black ensemble

The UFC champ took to her Instagram with the shot as she shared the memorable moment with her two million followers.

Joanna stood with absolute confidence as she smiled from ear to ear for the shot. She stood in front of the black and gold Sylwester event wall while she wore a gorgeous black ensemble.

She wore a black sequin minidress designed by a Polish clothing company called Zaquad.

The masterfully crafted piece featured off-the-shoulder sleeves along with a cute cutout design that was located in the middle of her chest.

She styled the fabulous dress with a black leather handbag and pair of black and clear open-toed pumps.

Joanna styled her long hair in pretty waves that elegantly flowed down the front of her dress.

For her makeup, she added some touches of mascara and bronzer as she glowed and glistened for her special NYE event.

She captioned the post, “What a night it was! 💃🏻 With such a goodbye to the past and a welcome to the new year, everything will go smoothly 😉 Happy New Year my dears! 🪩 Health and strength in the realization of what you want. Remember anything is possible 🌟 How did you say goodbye to old year? There was no end to dancing for us 😍.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the CEO of My Labs supplement and vitamin company

In another recent post, Joanna expressed her gratitude for 2022 and all the excitement she had for the year to come.

In the middle of 2022, the UFC star became the CEO of supplement company My Labs, which helps promote an active and rather happy lifestyle through high-quality products.

Joanna has worked hard with her team to create the highest-quality products that aim to deliver the best results possible.

The company offers a wide variety of supplements like daily vitamins, magnesium, different detox supplements, and even vitamins to help with a better night’s sleep.

In the short clip that Joanna posted, she said goodbye to 2022 while sharing a handful of highlights and happy moments from the company’s success and overall evolution over the last year.

She captioned the post, “2022 you were a great introduction to making big dreams come true. 2023 show what you can do. MY LABS est. 2022 ❤️.”