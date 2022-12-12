Joanna Jedrzejczyk prepares for a sunny Christmas in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk decided to prepare for the holiday season differently this year while she wowed fans in her most recent post.

The retired UFC champion looked absolutely gorgeous while she posed for the camera in her electrifying bikini.

Joanna took her Christmas preparations to Dubai, where its endless scenic views surrounded her.

The Polish mixed martial artist decided to pose along one of the Hilton pillars while the sun beamed down, making Joanna’s skin glow beautifully for the shot.

However, Joanna certainly didn’t leave her fans hanging as she took to Instagram with the picturesque shot.

She shared the special treat with her 2 million followers as she let them indulge in the fun from a distance.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk stuns in her pink bikini

Joanna has been known for her epic travels and adventures lately, and in her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

As the UFC champ indulged in some much-needed R&R, she shared a photo of herself enjoying the facilities and the sunny views of Dubai.

While she posed outside along the spacious patio, Joanna sported a lovely vibrant-colored bikini.

The top of the bikini was a crochet texture that featured a mix of purple, pink and teal hues, giving the athlete much support.

The gorgeous bottoms were a nice hot pink color that incorporated the crotchet design along the edges. The bottoms rested along her hips, accentuating her toned abs and tiny waist.

The athlete decided to go with bold red nail polish on her hands and toes that perfectly glistened against the sunlight.

She then accessorized with a pair of black, oversized sunglasses that covered a good portion of her face.

Her brown locks were left down as she left them in their natural state while they flowed beautifully down her body for the picture.

It goes without saying that Joanna was certainly enjoying this holiday season as she smiled from ear to ear in the shot.

She captioned the post, “Christmas preparations 🎄 #christmaspreparations #dubailifestyle.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a proud partner of Puma

In another post, Joanna shared a collage of breathtaking photographs she shot with Puma.

The UFC champ has worked closely with Puma over many years as she is a proud partner.

Their latest work together featured the She Moves Us campaign.

Joanna showcased her incredible modeling skills and killer curves for the photos while she helped Puma advocate for women.

The post included a couple of striking shots that featured a rainbow palette of pastels as the UFC star geared up in all of Puma’s athletic attire.

She captioned the post, “Latest PUMA SHE MOVES US campaign! 💥 Where do we get our strength from? What allows us to cross the limits? It’s a woman’s intuition! 💃🏻 Our strength! ✊🏼 @puma #SheMovesUs.”

Per usual, Joanna looked phenomenal for the photoshoot as she expressed her admiration and deep love for the latest Puma campaign.

Fans also expressed their love for the shots, while the post secured 17k likes and over 100 comments.