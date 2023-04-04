Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been living her life to the fullest, and she has more than enough evidence to prove it.

The recently retired UFC champ has been using some of her free time to enjoy loads of travel and experience new scenery across the globe.

However, in her most recent social post, Joanna took her fans to Aruba as she reminisced about her most recent trip there.

The athlete not only provided one scenic shot, but she incorporated a whole collage of stellar shots to share with her fans.

Joanna made sure to include some beach shots along with her vibrant-colored bikinis as she effortlessly glowed in every picture.

The pro fighter was kind enough to share this amazing Aruba memory with her 2 million followers via her Instagram feed.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk effortlessly glows under the palm trees in Aruba

In the first slide, Joanna indulged in the heavenly views of the beach in Aruba as she happily posed under a palm tree.

The Polish beauty donned a multicolored sequin bikini set while rocking a naturally beautiful face.

However, for the second slide, Joanna brought her fans along the rocks as she overlooked the ocean during the sunset.

As she did so, a huge cruise boat appeared in the background while the athlete sported a pair of white, cheeky shorts and a bikini top.

In the next couple of slides, Joanna was captured wearing a black mini-dress along with a beautiful white cover-up as she modeled each fit with absolute ease.

More so, the UFC star even managed to capture a candid shot as she held up her hand while she was styled in a bright orange dress.

In the last couple of slides, Joanna brought her fans back to the beach as she was styled in a teal-colored bikini set this time.

The bikini top wrapped around the athlete’s torso while the vibrant colors of the bikini contrasted perfectly against Joanna’s toned complexion.

For the last slide, the 35-year-old beauty sported a huge smile across her face as she kneeled to feed a flamingo that was standing right in front of her.

In the end, this is surely a trip that will forever be remembered.

She captioned the post, “ARUBA – this day last year 🇦🇼 What a great place and trip it was.☀️ I love all the memories on my phone.📲 And, of course, I love to travel.🛩️ What’s your next travel destination?🌏.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares her specialized workout routine

When Joanna isn’t busy reminiscing about her Aruba trip, the retired UFC fighter is instead keeping herself in shape by maintaining an active lifestyle.

In another IG post, the young athlete posted a short clip of her daily workout routine.

Joanna was spotted at the gym with her trainer as she took her fans through each of her exercises, step-by-step.

Some of these exercises included deadlifts, lunges, squats, and bench presses. As she did so, she included some heavyweights to add an extra layer of difficulty.

For her gym day look, Joanna rocked a completely black athletic fit. The black set included a pair of shiny, high-waisted leggings and a black fitted Puma hoodie.

She styled the pretty black fit with a pair of vibrant-colored sneakers, giving her extra support and comfort during the workout.

The UFC star even incorporated the song Little Bitty Pretty One by Thurston Harris in the video to give it some cheerful, upbeat energy.

In the end, Joanna looked effortlessly gorgeous as she successfully conquered her specialized workout for the day.

She captioned the post, “How is your activity today? 😃 Strength and conditioning training for me in the morning, and after a moment I’m off to boxing. Strength training with the irreplaceable @kamiliwanczyk @reharmonia.crh 🏋🏻.”

Fans can follow along with Joanna’s fitness journey by following her on Instagram.