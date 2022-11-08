Carla Esparza shows off her belts and toned physique. Pic credit: @carlaesparza1/Instagram

Carla Esparza certainly lured in her fans as she looked pretty in pink while showing off her most prized possessions.

The 35-year-old UFC champion posed for the camera as she dazzled in all pink and held onto her shiny UFC belts.

In a recent share, the mixed martial artist expressed that she planned to hold onto her title, as she has another fight right around the corner.

She let her fans that it was “time to defend this hardware” as she referred to her three belts that were present in the picture.

The UFC star was kind enough to share the epic shot with her 189k Instagram followers.

Carla has remained highly active on her Instagram, where she has shared many of her memorable moments and most recent events.

Carla Esparza poses in all pink with her UFC belts

In the post, Carla stood with confidence as she held two of the UFC belts in each of her hands while the other one draped over her shoulder.

The athlete wore a matching pink, ribbed athletic fit, which highlighted her toned and muscular physique perfectly.

The top was a low-cut sports bra that hugged her chest, showcasing her toned abs.

As for the bottoms, she wore matching pink, high-waisted biker shorts that she had folded down along the waist.

Carla’s hair looked gorgeous for the shot as it was styled in curls. Her long, dark locks were tucked to one side of her body as they naturally fell along her shoulder and down her chest.

To add to the pink aesthetic, the UFC champ coordinated her makeup to go along with the fit as well. She added a bright pink eyeshadow along her lids and paired it with some eyeliner and long, lavish lashes.

She then had some blush and bronzer across her cheeks and finalized the look with a light pink, glossy lip.

Carla Esparza joins Bentley Motors to raise money for a good cause

In another recent post, the UFC star joined Bentley Motors as she played a celebratory golf tournament to help raise money for the Barks of Love Charity.

The Barks of Love Charity is a nonprofit, volunteer-led, foster-based dog rescue that is designed to help save the lives of countless dogs.

In the picture shared, Carla posed with her friends as she smiled with her belt over her shoulder.

The athlete looked more gorgeous than ever at the charity as she sported an electric blue golf dress that fell right below her knees. Shen then paired it with some white and blue sneakers.

She captioned the post, “Fighters turned golfers🏌️‍♀️Lol! Great day playing in the @bentleymotors celebrity golf tournament raising money for @barksoflove charity ❤️⛳️🐶.”

Fans came out to show their appreciation for the fighter’s charitable work as the post received just below 2k likes.