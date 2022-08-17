Tyra Banks shows off her curves in black spandex and crop top 

Tyra Banks strikes a pose on her way to the Day of Indulgence. Pic credit: @tyrabanks/Instagram

Tyra Banks looked fierce leaving the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.

The supermodel nailed the athleisure look while posing for cameras outside the event.

The Day of Indulgence is an annual event hosted by successful film and TV producer Jennifer Klein.

Jennifer’s yearly event serves as a retreat and pampering event for A-listers.

The retreat gives famous actresses, models, and entertainers a day of pampering and enviable sway bags filled with free goodies from well-known brands.

In addition to Tyra, other celeb guests included Mindy Kaling, Nicola Peltz, Jennifer Lopez, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Tyra Banks cuts a casual figure in black leggings and a black top as she leaves the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood. Pic credit: TheHollywoodFix.net / Backgrid

Tyra Banks enjoys Day of Indulgence

Tyra took a break from her hectic schedule to enjoy a bit of pampering. The starlet was seen arriving at the Day of Indulgence party in a sporty look.

She wore faux leather, form-fitting black leggings, and a tied-off crop top giving onlookers a peak at her midriff.

The former model and actress styled the look with a pair of Nike sneakers, a black backpack, and her long blonde locks draped her shoulders.

Tyra Banks poses for SKIMS

Tyra has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. After being discovered as a teenager, the 48-year-old rose to fame as a highly successful supermodel.

She’s modeled for brands like Victoria’s Secret and has acted in movies like the Coyote Ugly and Life Size.

Using her fashion industry knowledge, Tyra used her modeling expertise to mentor aspiring models on the hit show America’s Next Top Model. Although Tyra looks different than she did during the height of her modeling career, that hasn’t stopped her from getting in front of the camera.

While the supermodel’s days on the runway may be behind her, the Dancing with the Stars hostess wasn’t afraid to strip down for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign.

Tyra, nearly 50, revealed that because she looks much different than she did during her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, the photoshoot left her feeling empowered.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, Tyra said, “I think I am more confident today. The world accepts so many different types of beauty. I think it is pretty empowering.”

The SKIMS campaign promoted the popular Fits Everybody collection. In addition to Tyra Banks, the ad feature supermodel icons Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio.