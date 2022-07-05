Tyra Banks looks drastically different from her modeling days as she steps out makeup-free in sweatpants

Tyra Banks looked completely different from her modeling days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When you hear the name Tyra Banks, you think of Victoria’s Secret or America’s Next Top Model, but you don’t think of what she might look like if you passed her on the street.

The former model was a far cry from her glory days, stomping down the runway in barely-there lingerie as all eyes were on her when she stepped out in Los Angeles recently.

Tyra was on a lunch outing with a male friend on Sunday, looking calm and relaxed as they dined al fresco.

Tyra Banks looked drastically different in camouflage sweatpants and hoodie

She wore baggy camouflage sweatpants and a camouflage zip-up hoodie paired with black sports sneakers. Her blonde hair was in braided pigtails with a handkerchief tied around her head.

Her face was makeup-free and puffy, looking as if she hadn’t gotten much sleep the night before.

Click here to see the photos.

The 48-year-old former talk show host doesn’t post herself on Instagram looking like she did during her outing, with recent pictures showing her looking exceptionally clear-skinned and wrinkle-free in an advertisement for Modelland.

Modelland is touted as an experience where people can go and learn the proper ways to pose for pictures while also getting to eat gourmet ice cream from Tyra’s brand, Smize Cream.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tyra recently posed for Kim Kardashian’s underwear line Skims

Tyra has been busy posing in Instagram shots for Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear line; she could be seen in a brown bra and matching panties while showing off her curvy figure.

In group shots featuring Kim Kardashian, former Victoria’s Secret models Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio, and Heidi Klum, Tyra was seen in a brown one-piece leotard. In a single shot, Tyra wore a long-sleeved crop top for Skims.

In the group shot with a whole host of famous model faces, Tyra wrote the caption, “When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike.”

She continued, “The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed.”

Tyra talked about her noticeable weight gain in a Harper’s Bazaar video

Tyra spoke about her noticeable weight gain in a food diaries Youtube video for Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. She said, “Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year.”

She concluded, “So I’m 30 pounds heavier and it’ll come off one day, but not today.”