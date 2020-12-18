Tyler Perry reveals break up with ‘I’m single and having a midlife crisis’ post on social media

Tyler Perry took to Instagram to announce to his followers that he is single and going through a “midlife crisis,” after breaking up with his long-time girlfriend, Gelila Bekele.

Perry’s post to his Instagram page included a selfie that shows the bearded producer looking fit and trim in a grey t-shirt and dark shorts.

He announced to his more than 6 million followers that he was going through a midlife crisis at 51, and wondering what was next for him in life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the Madea actor remained positive, saying he had resolved to “walk with God” and strive to become the “best father” he could be.

“… I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” Perry wrote. “In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Tyler Perry’s fans respond

The post went viral on Instagram, receiving more than 580,000 likes and thousands of sympathetic comments from loyal fans.

Some fans praised him for his achievements and encouraged him to forge ahead.

“You achieved so much you are a role model keep moving forward never give up you give us hope,” one fan wrote.

“Your next chapter is Mount Rushmore and your next journey is to inspire those that are in route to become the next current you!” another fan wrote. “You have accomplished so much and you are still hungry. That’s the GOD in you!”

Some shared their experiences.

“I’m a widow and 66. it’ll be nine years this Christmas…, but the only thing that keeps me going is God,” a fan wrote. “I asked for strength and he gives it to me.”

Others assumed that the billionaire producer only wanted his female fans to know that he was back on the market.

“God sent me to tell you I’m your wife,” a female fan announced.

Tyler Perry want to let the ladies know that he back on the market. #tylerperry #single #juicyteauncensored pic.twitter.com/apVVCuY35c — Juicy Tea Uncensored (@TeaUncensored) December 17, 2020

Perry and Bekele’s split was “amicable”

Perry’s Instagram post comes after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele, a 34-year-old model, and activist.

A source reportedly told People that Perry and Bekele’s split was amicable and that they remain close friends.

According to the source, the two were focusing on being good parents to their son.

Bekele and Perry started dating soon after they met at a Prince concert in 2007. They share a son, six-year-old Aman born in December 2014.

Tyler Perry is an actor, writer, director and producer ranked among the highest-earning players in the entertainment industry.

Forbes estimates Perry’s net worth at $ 1 billion.

He is best known for his Madea film series. In October 2019, he opened his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson, Atlanta.

He is also known for Oprah Winfrey Network TV shows such as If Loving You Is Wrong and The Haves and The Have Nots.