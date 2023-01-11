Twitter erupts over Amanda Seyfried’s mysterious new musical project

Amanda Seyfried piqued fans’ interest with her excuse for missing the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

On Tuesday night, several Golden Globe winners, such as Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and Kevin Costner, were not present at the show to accept their awards. However, Amanda Seyfried’s absence from the Golden Globes garnered the most interest due to her excuse.

The 37-year-old actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. On Tuesday, she was announced as the winner in the category.

However, she was not present to accept her award. Presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser accepted the award on her behalf.

Meanwhile, they explained she could not accept the award due to being “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week.” This caused social media to do a double take and question just what “new musical” Seyfried is working on.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Seyfried has appeared in a musical. The actress is known for her starring roles in the musical films Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Les Miserables.

Up until Tuesday night, though, fans were not aware that she had another musical project on the horizon.

Twitter reacted to Amanda Seyfried’s mystery musical project

As soon as the news registered, Seyfried’s fans took to Twitter to react to the news. Most reacted with surprise and anticipation, sharing gifs to reflect how they felt about the news.

Excuse me, Amanda Seyfried is deep in the making of a musical?!?? pic.twitter.com/ieIMAs0rTo — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) January 11, 2023

Others imagined what Seyfried must look like deep in the throes of creating her new musical, sharing photos of musical conductors to liken to her.

Amanda Seyfried creating a new musical pic.twitter.com/aO14vDQ7GM — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) January 11, 2023

Others shared that they didn’t quite know how to handle the news of Seyfried creating a new musical and asked the simple question, “WHAT?”

AMANDA SEYFRIED NEW MUSICAL WHAT? pic.twitter.com/83a9gVbgyY — krys (@krusthian) January 11, 2023

Other users shared iconic scenes from Mamma Mia! to capture their reaction to the news.

“amanda seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here"



me rn: pic.twitter.com/puXU2Rz0KB — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) January 11, 2023

Alongside the shock of Seyfried’s newest musical being announced so suddenly, was speculation about what the project could be. Many assumed that the news was confirmation of Mamma Mia! 3.

this better be the amanda seyfried musical pic.twitter.com/G01cYXkwWV — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 11, 2023

However, fans were only further mystified when Seyfried seemingly debunked the rumors of her project being Mamma Mia! 3.

Seyfried shared her acceptance speech via social media

Following her win, Seyfried hopped on social media to share her reaction to her Golden Globe win. In the video, she confirmed the presenters’ comments about her working on a musical.

She called her latest project “magic,” though she conceded that she couldn’t say too much about it. However, she also described it as something she had never done before.

The uniqueness of the project and it being something entirely new for her seemed to dismiss the idea that the project is another Mamma Mia! sequel.

Seyfried went on to express her thanks to the Golden Globes and her entire Dropout team for her award. She also clarified that she was in New York at the time of the awards but got to tune in via FaceTime.

So far, the only upcoming project that Seyfried is slated for is The Crowded Room, which is a drama anthology series. Hence, it is impossible to say what her mystery musical project is.

Perhaps, Mamma Mia! 3 is just breaking the mold of the film series and that’s why Seyfried is describing it as something new. Whether it is another Mamma Mia! film or something entirely new, fans are already showing their support for her next project.