Twitter erupts as Grimes and Azealia Banks are ‘beefing’ again

Grimes and Azealia Banks are feuding… again! Pic credit: @grimes/@azealiabanks/Instagram

The longstanding feud between Grimes and Azealia Banks continues as Grimes shared that she will be releasing an upcoming song about Banks.

The two signers have had a feud since 2018 where an effort to collaborate went horribly wrong. During this time, Banks claims she was holed up at Elon Musk‘s house while waiting around to record a song with the 33-year-old musician. After growing frustrated by their lack of productivity, Banks went on a tirade about Grimes and Musk, exposing details about their personal life. She has since apologized.

What happened?

As reported by Stereogum, Banks wrote on her Instagram story, “Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home.”

Banks went on to share personal correspondence between her and Grimes and details about her findings while staying at Musk’s house. She likened her visit to “a real-life episode of Get Out.” She also claimed that Musk stole her phone. After the situation escalated, Banks issued an apology, mostly directed at Musk.

She wrote, “This is a strange situation to be in, and I’m not sure exactly to begin this letter. I guess I could start off by apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them.”

Banks continued to write, “Over the time spent liaising said collaborations, I was welcomed to a lot of personal information about you. The stuff made me feel awkward and uncomfortable about being privy to you, yet I never had the intentions of ever using the information against you.” She added, “What started off as a cat-fight lead to some seriously unexpected consequences and I seriously apologize.”

Grimes strikes back

Now, years later, Grimes is revisiting the 2018 drama. She wrote on a Discord chat that her upcoming song 100% Tragedy is “about having to defeat Azelia Banks after she tried to destroy my life.”

Grimes revealed that her upcoming single “100% Tragedy” is about Azealia Banks pic.twitter.com/EkAwgZMYXv — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) July 25, 2021

Fans were instantly surprised that the post was truly from Grimes and waited in anticipation for Banks’ response. They were not let down as the 30-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story to roast Grimes.

Banks wrote, “Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. I think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity I have. Everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that… while everything I do is out of natural swag and genuisness lmaoo.”

She threw some more shade, writing, “Starting to notice all of the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord.”

I like Grimes but she needs to stop coming for Azealia Banks. Azealia gone keep chewing her ass up every time 😭 Grimes you def didn’t defeat Azealia girl 😭 pic.twitter.com/jLaaSnYwN3 — Ivan (@FLOTUSMILLI) July 25, 2021

Commenting on the revisted beef between the eccentric duo, one fan wrote, “Not now sweetie Grimes and Azealia Banks are getting into another fight.”

not now sweetie grimes and azealia banks are getting into another fight pic.twitter.com/lomfpTfgqY — berries🫐 (@MKLGRANDE) July 25, 2021

Another said, “Grimes heating up the Azealia beef again because everyone found out she can’t pay bills.”

Grimes heating up the azealia beef again because everyone found out she can’t pay bills pic.twitter.com/zID9oNTTdI — mesopotamia 😋 (@midsapologist) July 25, 2021

A third fan expressed the awkward position that this conflict has put them in. They wrote, “trying to pick a side in the Grimes Azealia Banks feud.”

trying to pick a side in the Grimes Azealia Banks feud pic.twitter.com/x2RSZuJ5Ik — Andy Mascola (@AndyMascola) July 25, 2021

With Bank’s accusatory comeback and Grimes’ upcoming single, it’s likely that this drama isn’t going away anytime soon. As of now, Grimes has not issued any further public comments.