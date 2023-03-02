Twitch streamer Sophie Mudd was breathtaking in a tight-fitting blue mini-dress.

The dress cropped at her upper thighs and included cutouts along the bodice and the sides of her hips.

The cutouts were held together with shiny silver clasps, and the trimming was stylishly frayed.

The tie-tye pattern of the dress was beautiful, and the sleeves reached down to her elbows.

Sophie’s nails were long and manicured with a fresh coat of white polish.

The online star accessorized her look with a gold bracelet and a simple necklace that rested on her collarbone.

Sophie styled her wavy brown hair down and parted in the middle and let the luscious locks effortlessly tumble over her shoulders.

Her makeup was gorgeous, with rosy cheeks, long lashes, and pink lips.

The view behind her was nearly as beautiful as she was, with a rippling body of water, a layer of clouds in the sky, and beautiful scenery in the distance that was full of greenery and buildings.

Sophie captioned her share, “moon pool.”

Sophie Mudd models for SKIMS

Sophie’s success as a streamer and throughout social media platforms has led her to partner with big-name brands such as SKIMS, which was co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede.

Sophie posted a remarkable video to Instagram that showed her modeling in lovely shapewear from SKIMS.

The internet personality donned a light gray piece that appeared like a leotard and highlighted her fantastic figure.

SKIMS is a clothing company that emphasizes body positivity and various fashionable options, like the one that Sophie modeled.

She captioned the post, “always cozy in @skims dropping 8/4 at 9AM #ad.” The brand was likely happy with the post, as it earned well over 180,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Sophie Mudd stuns beside tall cacti

Sophie always has stunning photos of herself, even if they aren’t related to brand promotion.

The digital creator was flawless in a beautiful environment while surrounded by green cacti. She wore a tight-fitting gray tank top that cropped at her belly button and paired it with a long skirt.

She donned a black leather jacket over her ensemble, which gave her look some extra edge. She also wore black platform boots that enhanced the overall chic style.

Her hair flowed in gorgeous waves, and her makeup was on point, as usual.

She captioned her post, “The Forbidden Asparagus.” It earned over 97,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.