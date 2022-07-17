Twitch streamer Pokimane thanks fans in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Pokimane sported a short skirt and ruched top to thank her fans. Pic credit: @pokimanelol/Instagram

Twitch streamer Pokimane, also known by her name Imane Anys, had a successful weekend at TwitchCon in Amsterdam this weekend where she was able to meet several supporters and online users.

The streamer announced her appearance at TwitchCon only a week before the event, and also revealed that she would be attending EVO Las Vegas in August.

These events are huge conventions for gamers and streamers alike as they come together to battle each other in combat games and partake in a variety of events, such as meet and greets with fans, Q&A panels, and more.

Pokimane shared a couple of snapshots of herself at TwitchCon as she thanked her fans and followers, writing, “it’s been so heartwarming to see so many friends & fans again!”

Other than the occasional Stories update to share when she was streaming, Pokimane’s update about TwitchCon was the first post she shared in a little over a week and her 6.1 million followers left a lot of love— including over 248,000 likes.

Pokimane’s TwitchCon outfit scored points with her followers as well, as the streamer posed in a short white tennis skirt, a ruched crop top, and some chunky white sandals, offering a leggy display as she threw the camera a peace sign.

Aside from her outfit, Pokimane warmed the hearts of fans with her sentimental caption.

She wrote, “Finally putting faces to usernames, and having people be excited to meet me really reminds me of what makes streaming/content creation so special [smiling and teary-eyed emoji] thank you to everyone that came out to my meet & greet, and to all of you, reading this right now, for your support [red heart emoji].”

Musician and social media star Bella Poarch left a few heart-eye emojis for the streamer while singer and streamer Talia Mar commented that Pokimane is “the prettiest.”

Pic credit: @pokimanelol/Instagram

Pokimane’s friends and fans certainly support the young streamer as she continues to add to her millions of followers, though the streamer has admitted that in her fame, she lost herself at first.

Pokimane opens up about identity and finding herself

While speaking on the HealthyGamer Twitch channel, Pokimane and Dr. K talked about how she possibly left part of her identity behind while reaching her fame.

The host suggested, “Somewhere along the way, you got left behind. As you became Poki, Imani got left behind.”

Pokimane admitted, “I think it’s kind of hard for me to think of a moment where I for sure knew what I wanted to be. I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently.”

The streamer was thankful for her online persona, as it offered some protection against critics or people who would try to spread rumors about her, as no one really knew her or who she was.

She added, “The theory that I came to recently is more so that I knew what I wanted to be, but I just haven’t given myself time to identity develop, because I spent… So much time trying to please others.”

The streamer got a bit emotional in between her statements, having to pause as she teared up. Pokimane is generally positive and happy, so the revelation was a bit shocking, but her fans came through for her with a ton of support at TwitchCon.