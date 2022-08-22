Twitch streamer Pokimane returns to social media in thigh-skimming black dress

Pokimane is back on social media and stunning fans in a little black dress. Pic credit: @pokiemanelol/Instagram

Twitch streamer Pokimane AKA Imane Anys enjoyed a brief social media break before coming back to share some of her latest looks.

Pokimane announced her break on July 19 and was silent on social media for a little over a month before she returned this weekend.

She shared that she was going to a wedding (not hers) and showed some skin in her little black dress.

Her millions of followers across Instagram and Twitter lit up with her return post, leaving her thousands of likes and shares.

She shared a few different pictures across both platforms, including one mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Her return quickly went viral, proving that the famous streamer has some steadfast followers and fans that will always be there for her.

Pokimane goes viral in skimpy black dress

On her Instagram Stories, Pokimane shared a mirror selfie to show off her outfit. She wrote, “wedding fit but it ain’t mine (sry mom),” toward the bottom of the snap.

Though the text brings viewers’ eyes to focus on the cat behind her, her outfit was enough to keep attention on her.

The black minidress showed off her legs and her curves and featured multiple keyhole patterns down the neckline.

She finished the outfit off with some strappy heels and subtle bracelets, tying some of her hair up in matching pigtails.

Pic credit: @pokimanelol/Instagram

On Twitter, she shared another image of the dress where she’s lounging back on the corner of a couch.

In the second image, she gives a wink to the camera and plays with her hair, showing some of the ruched fabric of the dress.

Her tweet has gained over 13,000 retweets and a massive 386.3 thousand likes, with the numbers still growing.

Her exceptional return to social media proves that the break was needed, and now many fans’ favorite streamer is back to game and share some pictures.

Pokimane took social media break for her mental health

On July 19, Pokimane shared a short message with her followers to let them know that she would be taking some time away from social media to focus on herself and her health.

She thanked her fans for their continued support and noted that it’s important to take “proper breaks” to help with “one’s health / career longevity.”

She wished her fans the best and noted that she was “Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content.”

Now that she’s back online and sharing posts, hopefully, it won’t take too long for fans to see the streamer back in front of the monitor and playing some of their favorite games.