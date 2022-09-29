Internet personality Pokimane is stunning in a pink fairy outfit. Pic credit: @pokimanelol/Instagram

Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys is living out her cottagecore and fairy tale dreams, at least for one day.

The 26-year-old internet icon took a social media break earlier this year, and though she doesn’t post every day, fans love her content when she does.

Though she’s most commonly seen on her YouTube vlog or her Twitch streams, where she gained fame for playing League of Legends and Fortnite, Pokimane often shares her cute looks on Instagram.

Her latest venture featured her as a “fairy for a day” in a pastel pink outfit from Blumarine.

She took the venture outside as she shared pictures from an extravagant garden that was flush with green fauna and colorful flowers.

Her 6.1 million followers left the streamer lots of love on the post, as it has gained over 592 thousand likes since it was shared.

Pokimane stuns in tiny pink fairy dress

Pokimane’s pastel pink dress featured billowing layers around the neckline and the skirt as the sheer fabric cascaded down the skirt.

She also wore some knee-high white socks with large bows on the knee and some chunky platform shoes.

Tying the look together was a pair of shimmery iridescent fairy wings attached to her back, though the wings aren’t present for the fourth photo in the post, which is a mirror picture with a lot of flowers.

In the opening picture, Pokimane is seen sitting on a bench inside a garden with a green hedge and multiple trees and other plants behind her.

The sky is clear blue, proving that it was a beautiful day for the fairy photoshoot.

Pokimane often stuns her followers with her good looks and style, though she usually posts a joke in her captions as well.

Pokimane in cutout shirt is better than your boyfriend

Earlier this month, Pokimane shared a few selfies from inside her home and a shot of some photo booth pictures of herself.

The opening picture gives a sneak peek of her outfit and a close-up of some of the dainty rings on her fingers.

In the second slide, fans get a full shot of her outfit. She wore a black long-sleeve shirt with some serious cutouts down the middle. She matched it with a nude skirt and brown heeled boots.

In the caption, she wrote, “I could be a better boyfriend than him,” with an emoji of hands making a heart.

Her followers loved this post as well, leaving over 575 thousand likes on the carousel.