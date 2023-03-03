Popular Twitch streamer Neekolul revealed her newest cosplay character in a fun social media share.

Neekolul, also known as Neeko, started her Twitch streaming account in October 2017 and has worked hard to increase her following.

The California native has done a phenomenal job of growing her following online after going viral in March 2020 on TikTok with a video where she lip-synched to a song called “Oki Doki Boomer.”

Since then, Neekolul has continued to wow her followers with various gaming and cosplay content.

She has never been afraid of jumping into cosplay with both feet, and her most recent cosplay character selection was a treat for her longtime fans.

Given Neekolul’s fanbase, her cosplay choice gave a great nod to 100 Thieves.

Neekolul shares her newest cosplay idea inspired by 100 Thieves Esports

Over on her Instagram, Neekolul revealed her latest cosplay, and it was stunning.

As it turns out, Neekolul’s latest cosplay was inspired by fan art created in support of 100 Thieves Esports.

The carousel post featured four separate images of Neekolul. In the first, she was pictured with a black face mask covering the lower portion of her face. The mask was decorated with gold trim and accessories.

Neekolul sported a black bob-style wig with a stunning eye look featuring sharp winged eyeliner.

For her outfit, Neekolul wore a black sports bra with bright red trim, matching bottoms, and a cream-colored sports jacket with black and red cuffs around the wrists.

In the second look, Neekolul switched it up with yet another character. For this one, Neekolul again wore a cream outfit with black and bright red trim. However, for this ensemble, she swapped out the sports bra look for a cream dress.

The black and red trim was added to both the arms and around the waist of the garment.

Neekolul’s second look also included a new, longer wig, which was worn in loose waves and tied into a low ponytail over her one shoulder.

Taking to the post’s caption, Neekolul credited Stella Chuu with the cosplay outfit and thanked Hyoon’s art for the inspiration.

Neekolul joins 100 Thieves as a content creator

100 Thieves is a gaming organization that was founded in 2017 by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

After retiring from competitive gaming, Matthew felt the pull to bring together “competitive gaming, entertainment, and apparel.”

According to their official Instagram, the 100 Thieves roster competes in various leagues, including League of Legends, Apex Legends, and VALORANT.

Neekolul joined the organization as a content creator in July 2022.

With such a large following, including 1.1 million on TikTok, Neekolul makes a perfect fit to create content alongside 100 Thieves.