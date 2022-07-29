Twitch streamer Neekolul in miniskirt and crop top for mirror selfie

Neekolul shared cute mirror selfies with her followers. Pic credit: @neekolul/Instagram

Nicole Sanchez, AKA Neekolul, changed the internet forever in March of 2020 when she shared a silly, 15-second video of herself dancing along to a song.

Twitter and TikTok users may remember her as the girl who dressed up in a Bernie Sanders shirt and danced to the song Oki Doki Boomer.

Though the video offers some secondhand embarrassment, it skyrocketed Neekolul into fame and has given her a lot of success as a streamer, though she advises she isn’t a big streamer, such as top streamer Pokimane.

Nevertheless, she has hundreds of thousands of followers on all of her platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch.

Though she doesn’t solely live for her followers, Neekolul often gives updates and cute selfies of the different outfits she wears.

She took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share one such look by dropping a couple of mirror selfies for her followers.

Neekolul stuns for cute mirror selfies

Nicole shared two photos to her Stories, though both were somewhat similar. She stood in front of a large mirror with her phone raised in front of her to snap pictures of herself and show her cute outfit.

The first photo is taken a bit closer up, as fans can see her ruffled crop top and its sheer sleeves and a little bit of her skirt. Her hair is long and over her shoulder with fringed bangs.

The second photo is a bit further back, showing her full skirt as it comes just above her knees and revealing that she has white pantyhose on underneath.

Pic credit: @neekolul/Instagram

She didn’t offer a caption or description for the photos, simply letting her outfit talk for her.

Neekolul joined other streamers in 100 Thieves

In the summer of 2020, Neekolul joined the lifestyle brand and gaming organization 100 Thieves.

Initially founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves is now owned by Matthew along with Drake (yes, the rapper), Scooter Braun, Valkyrae, and CouRageJD.

For Neekolul, being able to be part of 100 Thieves was a huge deal, as she wasn’t sure she would ever be able to do it.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed, “If you would’ve told me two years ago that this is the spot I would be in, I would’ve had a full blown anxiety attack.”

“I’ve been a big fan of 100 Thieves and the content they’ve been creating for a while now, especially from strong female voices such as Valkyrae and BrookeAB. Signing with 100 Thieves has been a dream, and I’m really excited to have found an organization that wants to support me and help me turn my passion into a career.”