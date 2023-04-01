Neekolul was an absolute vision as she donned a head-to-toe designer look in a recent social media share.

The popular Twitch streamer is known for taking her fashion and cosplay choices seriously and regularly leaves her followers picking their jaws up off the floor.

Neekolul’s share comes hot on the heels of another post where she joked about being obsessed with herself.

“Me, obsessed with me? Yes, yes I am, b***h,” she lipsynched along with audio that was popularized on TikTok.

Neekolul’s confidence isn’t misplaced. With her stunning looks and commitment to creating engaging online content, it comes as no surprise that she’s solidified a place for herself as a social media influencer.

And her designer share is no exception, as her followers seemingly loved the look on the streamer.

Neekolul stuns in designer looks for a recent social media share

Taking to her Instagram, Neekolul uploaded a three-part post showing off her stunning blood-red dress.

The form-fitting number from luxury womenswear brand House of CB featured a corset bodice that hugged Neekolul’s curves perfectly. And the plunging neckline helped highlight her petite figure.

Neekolul paired the gorgeous dress with a black Dior choker and sheer black tights from Wolford.

In the first snap, Neekolul posed from the front seat of a car, where she crossed her legs and brought a hand up to her face while shooting the camera a questioning look.

Her long hair was left to fall freely down her shoulders and back.

The next picture was more candid as Neekolul leaned forward and reached for her camera while shooting the lens a sultry look.

To complete the post, Neekolul sat back in the seat once again and mirrored the pose from her first picture, though for the last shot, Neekolul kept her glance off to the side and away from the camera’s lens.

She kept the caption simple by only sharing an emoji of a rose.

Neekolul’s post proved to be popular with her followers, with over 108,000 likes and nearly 600 comments left on the share.

Neekolul partners with Chipotle to unveil new products

As Neekolul’s popularity continues to grow, so is interest from popular brands who want to work with the influencer to help increase their presence online.

With 1.1 million followers on TikTok and another impressive 713,000 on Instagram, Neekolul makes the perfect partner for many innovative companies.

What may surprise some is that even restaurants are pushing to build their names and reputations online — including the western-Mexican chain Chipotle.

In a sponsored post from Chipotle, Neekolul shared a guacamole recipe with her TikTok followers geared towards helping them elevate their everyday guac recipe.

Neekolul partnered with Chipotle yet again by helping them unveil their new menu addition of smoked brisket.

In the fun share, Neekolul played out a skit explaining that she was struggling to find something to eat before remembering that Chipotle had finally introduced their new meat.

“#ad @chipotle’s NEW Smoked Brisket is HERE!! :D #ad,” she captioned the share.