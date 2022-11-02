Twitch streamer Lea Martinez stuns in a pumpkin sweater for all-night stream

Lea Martinez smiles at the camera for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez is a video game lover who has dominated the world of Twitch streaming among competitors who are on the same career path as her.

There’s a reason more than half a million people are following her on Instagram and keeping up with her content.

In the midst of the Halloween season, Lea posed for a full-body picture wearing a baggy shirt that totally represents spooky vibes.

Not too long before that, Lea posed for a gorgeous picture wearing a Halloween costume that DC fans will quickly recognize.

Lea might be a Twitch streamer who has dedicated her life to playing fun and entertaining video games, but there’s a lot more that she brings to the table.

Her amazing good looks, stylish outfits, and creative costumes are certainly worth admiring. Lea’s Twitch streaming outfit and Halloween costume shouldn’t be missed by any of her fans.

Lea Martinez looks amazing for Twitch streams and Fanhouse

While Lea was getting up for an all-night Twitch session playing spooky games for her fans and followers, she posed for a stunning mirror selfie.

In the picture, she wore a baggy T-shirt that could’ve passed for a dress since it was long enough to hide any tiny shorts she might’ve been wearing underneath.

The shirt was covered in a jack-o’-lantern design that was half orange and half black. The creepy face on the jack-o’-lantern somehow looked cute and haunting at the same time.

Lea Martinez poses in a pumpkin top. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

The baggy shirt was thigh-skimming, giving her a chance to show off her legs. She wore her long brown hair parted in the middle to fully frame her face while also rocking a bit of makeup to complete the casual look.

Lea Martinez pulled off an amazing Harley Quinn costume

As fun as it is for people to dress up like Harley Quinn, not everyone can pull off such an intricate costume with all of its details. Lea proved that she could pull off a Harley Quinn costume with ease, based on one of the pictures she shared on social media.

She wore a skin-tight black and red bodysuit to match the skin-tight black and red knee-high leggings she had on. On her feet, she wore black heels that laced up in the front with thick backings.

She didn’t forget about Harley Quinn’s gloves or hammer, either. Lea wore her long hair parted in the middle and pulled into two pigtails, with one of the pigtails having red coloring added to it for a more believable Harley Quinn result.

Lea Martinez’s endorsement with Nanoleaf

One of the companies Lea is connected to right now is called Nanoleaf, which sells colorful LED lights to gamers who want to decorate their gaming setup. She shared a video on Instagram talking about the products she loves most.

In the video, Lea wore a simple black T-shirt with a scoop neck that had white printed letters on the front covering her chest. The letters were slightly hidden by her long hair.

Down below, she wore a pair of skin-tight white shorts that showed off her thighs and legs. She didn’t have shoes on, but she was wearing a pair of white socks.

She added a caption that said, “Many more upgrades to come!! @nanoleaf I’m obsessed with all your lights” along with several hashtags to showcase her excitement.