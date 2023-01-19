Even though it’s still January, Lea Martinez is ready for Valentine’s Day. While we still have a few weeks before the day of love, Lea decided to give fans a sneak peek of her lacy lingerie to get people in the festive spirit.

The Twitch streamer was lying on her bed, giving her fans a clear look at her love day outfit. The ensemble was a red one-piece with a deep v-neckline, cutouts along the torso, and a see-through ruffled skirt.

To accessorize the look, she wore lace-lined stockings and a matching ruffle bracelet.

The brunette curled her hair and wore it down for an effortless beachy look.

The natural beauty kept her makeup simple wearing neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

While fans obviously couldn’t take their eyes off her lacy look, that’s not what Lea wants people to focus on.

The social media star posted the photo to her Instagram Story to show how cute her cow plushie was, which just happened to match her outfit.

Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez channels a stunning princess Leia for Casetify

One thing fans might not know is that Star Wars is one of Lea’s favorite movies. So, it was no surprise when she partnered up with the brand Casetify to promote the latest Star Wars-themed cases.

Casetify is a tech accessories brand known for its durable and creative phone cases. What started seven years ago as a way to add personal photos to phone cases has led to a wide variety of products to suit multiple personalities.

To celebrate the Star Wars collection, Lea traded in her jeans and T-shirt for a white minidress with flowing white sleeves similar to Princess Leia.

She put her hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle with space buns at the top.

Lea Martinez stuns in a tiny white outfit

White is clearly Lea’s color, and we think she might know that. The streamer took time away from gaming to show off her latest winter outfit, and she couldn’t have looked better.

The social media star wore a white sweater that cropped right at her waist that featured fur lining along the neckline and sleeves.

She matched it with a tiny white miniskirt that gave a peek at her toned legs. To accessorize the outfit, she wore white knee-high boots.

She wore her hair in an easy blowout and let it cascade off her shoulders.