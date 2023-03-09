Lea Martinez has grown her following thanks to regularly streaming while playing games online.

However, the stunning brunette has continued growing her fan base thanks to her wicked cosplay characters.

The 20-year-old has channeled many characters in recent years, from Star Wars beauty Princess Leia to Scooby Doo’s smarty-pants character Velma.

Regardless of who she’s decided to cosplay as, Lea goes all in with her transformations.

And while her continuous round of characters is always a welcome post to her social media accounts, Lea also manages to wow her fans and followers simply by being herself.

In a recent social media share, Lea left out the cosplay and instead played up her beauty with a Barbie-inspired bodysuit.

Lea Martinez is a vision in a bright pink body suit for a share to social media

Taking to her Instagram, Lea shared a simple yet dazzling solo shot as she posed on top of a luxurious-looking bed.

The large mattress was covered with a white duvet, and the background bedroom area was blurred as the focus was pulled toward Lea’s gorgeous face and outfit.

Donning a bright pink bodysuit, Lea propped herself up on the bed with her hands on either side of her while she pulled one knee up to be slightly bent.

The form-fitting number accentuated Lea’s tiny waist, and the color perfectly complemented her olive complexion.

Her deep-colored locks were styled in big waves and were parted down the center while falling around her shoulders. Two pieces were curled in the opposite direction to help frame her face.

Lea went natural with her makeup, her naturally bold eyebrows acting as the perfect frame for her large doe eyes and lightly glossed lips.

In the post’s caption, Lea noted that the bodysuit’s color left her feeling like a famous Mattel toy.

“feeling like barbie 💗🎀🌸,” she wrote.

Lea partners with Casetify to promote their Star Wars line of phone cases

With an impressive Instagram following of 522,000 on Instagram and boasting a whopping 4 million on TikTok, Lea makes the perfect partner and ambassador for certain brands.

One in particular that lucked out on working with Lea was phone case company Casetify, which collaborated with Lea to help promote their line of Star Wars-themed cases.

Given that Lea had previously cosplayed Princess Leia, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pull out the character once again while sharing an unboxing video featuring the new cases.

In the fun video clip, Lea started in a laidback look of a black T-shirt and glasses before looking off to the side and transitioning into a Princess Leia look. The video then shared the cool prints featured on the cases.

“THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK™ is my fav STAR WARS™ movie and this is my new favorite case from @casetify!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Obsessed with the STAR WARS™ collection. Check out my IGS link to shop the STAR WARS™ collection now! #starwars #casetify @casetify_colab @casetify.”