Love Island USA star Trina Njoroge rocked an all-black outfit. Pic credit: @trrinnababby/Instagram

Trina Njoroge rocked an all-black ensemble to wow her fans as she shared a series of stunning photos.

The Love Island USA star has been building a following for herself on social media since her departure from the villa, and fans are loving seeing what she is wearing.

She looked totally rock and roll as she donned a black miniskirt and a pair of chunky leather knee-high boots for the post.

The cargo-style skirt was cinched at the waist with a large belt and an oversized buckle that featured silver hardware loops.

Trina rocked a cropped blouse in a folded material which came complete with oversized sleeves and a short hem that showed off her toned abs.

The statement blouse was complemented by the leather boots, which featured a chunky platform heel for extra height.

Trina accessorized the all-black outfit with a black shoulder back and a silver chain strap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her long dark locks were secured into a high ponytail on top of her head with a section left hanging to frame her stunning face.

The reality star dressed in items from the brand Pink Plastic Babez to show off her incredible figure and her endless legs.

She wore the Ari Top in black, priced at $43, and the Justine Mini Skort, priced at $40.

Trina Njoroge in stunning lingerie set for Lounge Underwear

The Love Island beauty has secured her place in the influencer hall of fame as she partners with many brands, including Lounge Underwear.

The lingerie brand often endorses models and influencers to promote their luxury sets to drum up business, and Trina did exactly that when modeling one of their Intimates sets.

Trina took advantage of the morning sunshine to capture a sultry snap of herself in the pretty pink two-piece.

The bra was pastel pink and featured intricate floral embroidery across the mesh material, producing a truly stunning garment.

Pink straps held the bra up and a sweet bow was placed right in the center of the sweetheart neckline.

The set came with a pair of matching triangle briefs that matched the top perfectly adorning the same floral pattern.

A rectangle of sunshine illuminated Trina’s incredible figure which highlighted the stunning bra even more.

Trina continued the pink theme with her post, using flower and love heart emojis in her caption, which read, “Eternal glow 🌸💞 @loungeunderwear #loungeunderwear.”

The stunning reality star wore the Remy Intimates set, which can be purchased for $70.

Trina Njoroge shares her secret to glowing skin

Trina dropped her glowy skincare routine on Instagram recently so fans could join her in obtaining that sought-after glass skin look.

She claimed to have been perfecting her skincare routine for the entire year after she was badly sunburnt in December of 2021.

She donned a pink furry headband for the video clip in which she shared some of her favorite products.

The stunner began by using the Tula Purifying Face Cleanser to wash away any makeup and dirt from her face, followed by the Dark Spot 8% AHA Polish to exfoliate after cleansing.

She then used two alternative toners; the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner and the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

She followed up with serums by The Ordinary, Cerave, and Dermalogica before finishing off with an Andalou Naturals moisturizer and some all-important sunscreen.

Trina captioned the post, “May the day be as flawless as your skin!🧖🏾‍♀️💕”