Trina gets ‘canceled’ on Twitter after George Floyd comments calling protesters ‘animals’

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trina is getting canceled on Twitter after she described people protesting the death of George Floyd as “animals.”

Rapper Trina (Katrina Laverne Taylor) called George Floyd protesters “animals” on her 99 Jamz radio show Trick N’ Trina, with Trick Daddy (Maurice Samuel Young).

She suggested that the authorities in Miami-Dade County should declare a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place of the current curfew that starts at 9 p.m. She also went on to suggest that Mayor Carlos Gimenez could keep people off the streets by locking them up at 5 p.m.

“They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. That’s how I feel,” Trina said.

“Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean.”

Trina, the self-styled “baddest bitch” on Twitter, went on to suggest that the protests were pointless because nobody could bring back the people who have been killed by police or by other black people.

She then referred to her little brother, saying that his life was taken by another black man.

She alleged that many of the protesters were “fake” and that they did not care about George Floyd. She added that despite being a black person she felt no reason to be scared of the police.

“I have my license and registration and insurance. I’m not scared. I know my rights.”

Many Twitter users were offended by Trina’s comments

After Trina offered her thoughts about the George Floyd death protests on her show, many took to Twitter to express anger and disapproval. The hashtag #notrina began trending on the social media platform, with many calling for Trina to be “canceled.”

Trina responded to the backlash

Trina took to Twitter earlier today to respond defiantly to the backlash on Twitter.

“Some of y’all are plain f**kN ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period.”

Her response did not go down well with many Twitter users who had expected her to issue an apology. Some accused her of using the same talking points that white supremacists use to justify not caring about the black community’s social and economic problems. While others urged her to admit her mistake and offer an apology.

Trina is a rapper and TV personality who came to prominence in the late 1990s after she featured on Trick Daddy’s hit single Nann Nigga, from his second studio album www.thug.com.