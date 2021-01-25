Trey Songz arrested for ‘assaulting police officer’ at Chiefs/Bills game

Trey Songz has been charged with assaulting an officer at the Chiefs/Bills game. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/FamousPix

R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested following a scuffle with a cop at last night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The 36-year-old Bottoms Up singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was a spectator in the stands in Kansas City when a verbal altercation with other fans led to a fight with an officer.

It’s been reported that Trey was heckled by some fans who were seated a few rows behind him and that he responded by asking them to chill out. TMZ reports that an eyewitness recounted that the officer then approached Trey and “went after him” without warning.

The eyewitness said that the singer had no choice but to defend himself.

Trey Songz ‘punched police officer’

Video footage obtained by TMZ and released online shows what happened after Trey and the cop clashed.

The singer appears to land a punch on the officer’s head and then have him in a headlock. The officer can be seen attempting to get Trey’s hands behind his back.

In the video, fans can be heard shouting at the officer, “get off him.” And as back up and additional security arrived, fans can be heard shouting out, “arrest the cop.”

The scuffle continued, and another fan can be heard to call out, “Hey, you guys don’t want to lose your job over this,” and another shouted, “Hey, he did nothing wrong.”

The officers then escorted Trey away from the area and arrested him on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

The first two offenses are misdemeanors, but the third is a felony.

Trey Songz to be held for 24 hours

The Can’t Help But Wait singer is reportedly still in custody on a 24-hour hold and will be released at some point on Monday evening.

He was previously in trouble with the law back in 2018 when he was accused of punching a woman at a party in Los Angeles.

Trey Songz was in the news last summer after a friend of socialite and Instagram model Celina Powell appeared on a podcast accusing the singer of refusing to allow her to leave a hotel room. She also accused him of a distasteful sexual act.

Trey took to Twitter to vehemently deny the allegations and accused the woman of “seeking to destroy someone’s life”.

In 2019, Trey became a father for the first time. He has kept the identity of his baby’s mother a secret, but it is rumored to be adult film star Brittney Jones. Since splitting up with Lori Harvey, Trey has sought to keep his private life very private.