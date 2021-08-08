Trevor Moore death: Comedian and co-founder of The Whitest Kids U Know dies in tragic accident

Trevor Moore ‘tragically and suddenly’ died after an accident on Friday at age 41. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Comedian, producer, writer, and actor Trevor Moore died on Friday, August 6 from an unspecified accident at age 41. His death was confirmed by his manager, who issued a statement to Variety on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and the Moore family.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” wrote Carlson. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore was arguably best known for co-founding sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumpter. The group’s series ran for five seasons from 2007 – 2011 and garnered attention after winning an award at HBO’s US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. He also wrote and directed on the Disney XD series, Walk the Prank, a show about four kids pulling off pranks on the unsuspecting public.

In more recent years, he was the co-creator and executive producer for the Disney series, Just Roll With It, a family comedy series where the actors break character to ask a live studio audience what happens next. In 2019, he created and hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central, a mini-series where he presented a series of comedy sketches.

Trevor Moore’s early start in comedy

Moore was born in 1980 in Montclair, New Jersey to Christian folk-rock singers Mickey and Becki Moore. As a child, he had comedic talent well beyond his years, and he became the world’s youngest published cartoonist at the age of 12 with his comic book, Scraps.

His comedic talent began to snowball when he began writing weekly cartoons for several local newspapers in his home state of Virginia. He soon signed a deal with a production company to write and produce The Trevor Moore Show, a weekly sketch comedy show on public-access television, which was later picked up by Pax-TV.

In 1999, Moore attended New York’s School of Visual Arts to study film. While frequenting comedy clubs in the area, he met fellow SVA students Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, and founded The Whitest Kids U Know. Brown and Cregger both released a statement grieving the loss of their friend.

Whitest Kids U Know co-creators Sam Brown and Zach Cregger mourn their ‘brother’ and ‘best friend’

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” they expressed to Variety. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable.”

They continued, “On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Additionally, Brown and Cregger each paid emotional tributes to Moore on social media.

“There isn’t really anything I can say that will cover the place he had in my life. He was one of a kind. A brilliant and kind man. I’ll miss you forever buddy.” Wrote Cregger, tagging his late friend in his post.

“Making [Trevor] really laugh always gave me a sense of accomplishment,” reflected Brown. “I’m so lucky I got to spend the last 20 years trying to get good at that.”

Moore’s family asks that their privacy is respected at this time, and in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to NEXT for Autism.

