The one-of-a-kind Olympian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk certainly wowed her fans in her latest share as she ditched the athletic attire and instead styled in a breathtaking gown.

The Ukranian long jumper showcased her heavenly hourglass figure, as she wore a form-fitting ensemble while she happily posed for the camera.

Maryna looked like something out of a dream as she effortlessly glistened in the light that shined down along her skin.

The athlete shared two shots, one of which was a closeup, while the other shot captured her striking silhouette from a distant perspective.

However, both photos were equally captivating and perfectly executed.

Maryna uploaded the timeless pics to her Instagram feed, sharing them with her 411k followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is gorgeous in her black ensemble

In the first slide, Maryna was photographed from the knees up as she styled in her all-black attire.

The long jumper wore a long, black pencil dress that hugged her toned body perfectly. The low-cut piece was a simplistic black design. However, it still screamed elegance and glamour.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of sheer black opera gloves that rode past her elbows for the shots.

To accessorize, Maryna added an array of pearl jewelry. She wore a pair of dangly pearl earrings, an assortment of pearl rings, and some pearl cuffs that rested along her wrists.

Maryna left her brown hair parted down the middle while placing her long locks behind her shoulders.

For the special occasion, the Olympian decided to go with a bold and bright makeup selection that complemented her complexion perfectly.

She wore a thin line of black eyeliner around her eyes and added a touch of blush along her cheeks. She finalized the look by applying a bright shade of red across her lips.

She simply captioned the post, “Like? 🖤.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk spins in slow motion to promote Nike

As a proud Nike athlete, it only makes sense why Maryna enjoys promoting one of her favorite clothing brands.

For this particular post, Maryna was spotted practicing along the indoor track. The long jumper happily turned around as she sported a pretty purple, long-sleeve top that featured a cut-out design in the back.

Under the purple Nike top, the Olympian wore a black sports bra, which gave her a bit more support.

She paired the lovely top with hot pink shorts. The pink Nike shorts were a ribbed texture that perfectly formed along Maryna’s long, toned legs.

She then styled the electrifying outfit with a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers.

For this training session, the track star pulled her long brown locks into a tight bun that rested firmly on her head.

As expected, Maryna went makeup-free as she rocked a naturally beautiful face.

She captioned the post, “Hey, new week! I hope you will be good🙏🏼 #nike#training#workout#trackandfield# sports #sportlife#justdoit.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares epic long jump performance

In another recent Instagram share, Maryna was kind enough to upload a short clip of herself while she performed one of her long jump routines.

The track star took three rather impressive strides across the ground while taking on some serious air. She finished the routine by landing in the sandpit in front of her, demonstrating yet another impressive jump.

Maryna wore her usual blue and yellow track uniform as she happily represented her home country of Ukraine.

Even with a serious look of determination across Maryna’s face, she still looked amazing as she landed her jump, making her a rather formidable competitor.

She captioned the post, “highway to the landing zone 😎 #triplejump #em #munich #trackandfield #ukraine #jump #plyo.”