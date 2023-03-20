News

Track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares inspiring words with a smile


Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk selfie
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is beautiful as she styles in all-red for a practice session along the track. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is undeniably a one-of-a-kind track star with an exceptional skillset and overall magnetic presence.

In her latest share, Maryna demonstrated just that.

The Olympic long jumper took to the track as she prepared for another training day.

However, before her practice, Maryna was photographed in a bright red Nike ensemble as she smiled from ear to ear for the shot.

The athlete looked effortlessly gorgeous, and her smile was more captivating than ever.

As if the gorgeous track shot wasn’t enough, Maryna even gifted her fans with some inspirational words of wisdom.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk sizzles in her vibrant colored athletic fit

Maryna shared her fit physique and inspirational words on her Instagram feed, adding to the beautiful portfolio of scenic shots.

For this particular photo, the Ukrainian beauty was captured from the knees up as she donned a full Nike athletic fit.

The electrifying fit included a low-cut sports bra that featured a black band around the center that spelled out Nike Air in white lettering.

She coordinated the beautiful top with matching red, high-waisted Nike leggings.

Maryna also decided to add some white into the mix, as she wore a white and blue sweater that was left completely unzipped as it was rested down along her arms.

The long jumper finalized her track look by wearing her hair down while she sported a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

In the caption of the post, Maryna shared some short but sweet, inspiring words. She wrote, “You are always capable of becoming a better version of yourself ♥️.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a proud Nike athlete

In another Instagram post, Maryna geared up in full Nike attire as she hit the indoor track for some intense cardio and core training.

As a proud Nike athlete, it only made sense as to why the track star sported all of their athletic gear.

In the video clip, she was captured wearing a white Nike sports bra along with a pair of pink, high-waisted athletic leggings. She finalized her cutesy fit with some pink and white training sneakers and her Apple Watch.

Maryna simply styled her hair into a tight bun that rested on her head while she, once again, effortlessly glowed with her makeup-free face.

While the Ukrainian beauty happily represented one of her favorite companies, she went on to share her step-by-step workout routine.

In the clip that she provided, the long jumper was spotted doing some high-knee kicks along the track as she then transitioned into some core-focused workouts that she happily performed on her yellow training ball.

This video clip certainly made it easy for her fans to follow along with as they got to experience Maryna’s high-intensity and high-calorie burning workout routine.

Fans should follow Maryna on Instagram to follow along with more of her workout routines and training tutorials while staying up-to-date with her latest races.

