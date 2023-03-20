Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is undeniably a one-of-a-kind track star with an exceptional skillset and overall magnetic presence.
In her latest share, Maryna demonstrated just that.
The Olympic long jumper took to the track as she prepared for another training day.
However, before her practice, Maryna was photographed in a bright red Nike ensemble as she smiled from ear to ear for the shot.
The athlete looked effortlessly gorgeous, and her smile was more captivating than ever.
As if the gorgeous track shot wasn’t enough, Maryna even gifted her fans with some inspirational words of wisdom.
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk sizzles in her vibrant colored athletic fit
Maryna shared her fit physique and inspirational words on her Instagram feed, adding to the beautiful portfolio of scenic shots.
For this particular photo, the Ukrainian beauty was captured from the knees up as she donned a full Nike athletic fit.
The electrifying fit included a low-cut sports bra that featured a black band around the center that spelled out Nike Air in white lettering.
She coordinated the beautiful top with matching red, high-waisted Nike leggings.
Maryna also decided to add some white into the mix, as she wore a white and blue sweater that was left completely unzipped as it was rested down along her arms.
The long jumper finalized her track look by wearing her hair down while she sported a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.
In the caption of the post, Maryna shared some short but sweet, inspiring words. She wrote, “You are always capable of becoming a better version of yourself ♥️.”
Get Maryna’s bright workout look
Dri-FIT swoosh bra by Nike Training
Maryna looked glowing as she trained this week; we loved her bright red workout set by Nike, so we hunted for something similar so you can give your workouts an Olympic-style boost!
This bright red Dri-fit sports bra and mid-rise leggings by Nike Training are a great dupe for Maryna’s look – this bold set will definitely get you noticed!
Stay warm on chilly mornings by wrapping up in this white Nike essentials jacket – buy in a few sizes up for a cool, oversized fit and wear with baggy jeans when you’re not training!