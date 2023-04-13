Track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is glowing for run along beach during sunset

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk enjoyed a little slice of paradise as she was captured running into the ocean in her latest share.

Not only was the Olympic track star glowing from her vibrant attire, but the sunset in the foreground flooded the whole frame with beautiful colors as well.

More so, the sunset reflected pink, purple, orange, and yellow hues that glowed perfectly along the rippling ocean water.

Maryna seemed to be enjoying her peaceful moment along the beach as she turned around at the end of the clip while her mouth was wide open as she further sported a smile on her face.

She looked more beautiful than ever as she went for a light jog while simultaneously being able to enjoy the heavenly sights of Mother Nature.

The Ukrainian beauty certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to uploading this post as she shared it with her 430,000 via her Instagram account.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk effortlessly glows along the beach during sunset

As Maryna was filmed running from the white sand up to the glowing shoreline, she donned a lovely bright green athletic set.

The lime green set included a cropped, razorback top along with a pair of baggy, high-waisted athletic shorts.

The bright colors of her outfit contrasted perfectly against her tanned complexion as she shined just as bright as the sunset in front of her.

Her long dark hair was further straightened and placed behind her back as it bounced to the rhythm of her every movement.

To add an extra layer of serenity to the clip, Maryna decided to incorporate the song Golden Hour by Chilled Pig.

In the end, the long jumper looked heavenly as she enjoyed the simplicity of Mother Nature.

The post was simply captioned, “Feel this 💔.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Nike while sharing her health and dietary advice

When Maryna isn’t enjoying some much-needed R&R along the beach, she’s instead working on her skills as an Olympic track star.

In another social post, the long jumper stood along the track as she shared some helpful health advice while further expressing how that has played a role in her day-to-day routine.

In the caption, Maryna hinted at the fact that everyone’s diet has a huge role in their overall appearance, and that is why the track star has stuck to eating healthy, relevant food.

She wrote, “Today there was a lot of relevant food! It is from food that 50% (maybe even more) depends on our appearance and our health! And also the other 50% is our desire to physically work on ourselves!”

She went on to express, “Just remember only you are the sculptor and creator of yourself 🙌🏼 So don’t be lazy, do sports, contact professionals, and balance your plate 💚 Everything is in your hands!”

The athlete cares deeply about her fans as she continues to share helpful advice, pushing them toward a healthy, happy lifestyle.

More so, while fans read the lengthy post, they were able to see the results of a healthy lifestyle through Maryna’s physique and her overall positive mentality as the post itself reflected the results.

In the stellar shot, the Ukranian beauty also promoted one of her favorite brands, Nike.

Maryna has teamed up with Nike many times before as she endlessly promotes their athletic gear, and as a proud Nike athlete, it only makes sense as to why she would do so.

For this specific practice, the Olympian donned a bright purple Nike sports bra and paired it with some cheeky, electric blue Nike bottoms. She also rocked a pair of Nike sunglasses and some white Beats by Dre headphones.

The vibrant colors looked beautiful on Maryna as they complemented her complexion and highlighted her muscular physique.

Overall, Maryna looked incredible while she happily shared some words of wisdom with her fans.

To see more of her inspirational posts and health tips, fans can simply follow the track star on her Instagram page.