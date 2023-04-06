Olympic track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shared her latest recovery regimen as she was spotted outside the sauna.

The professional long jumper took to her social media, where she shared a clip of her therapeutic session.

Even though Maryna expressed that she wasn’t a huge fan of saunas, she did say that it was good for her body after a hard-hitting training session.

As an Olympian, it would only make sense that Maryna would need a special recovery routine, given her daily workouts’ difficulty and overall intensity.

Furthermore, Maryna has remained highly active on her social platforms, where she enjoys sharing these recovery tips and tricks with her fans.

The athlete did just that for this latest post as she took to her Instagram account while she further shared this experience with her 430,000 followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shows off her toned physique after a sweaty sauna experience

In the Instagram Story, Maryna was captured walking out of the enclosed wooden room as she donned a black swimsuit.

The cheeky one-piece included a cutout design along her one shoulder and waist, highlighting her incredibly toned physique.

As she walked out, the long jumper also held her white towel in her hand while she collected her white sandals outside the sauna.

For this recovery session, Maryna threw her long locks back into a tight bun while she sported a beautiful, makeup-free face.

In the Story, she wrote, “I don’t like saunas 🧖🏻‍♀️ but sometimes it is good for the body.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk enjoys a much-needed sauna session in her black, curvy swimsuit. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares some clips of her specialized training routine while promoting Nike

When Maryna isn’t enjoying the hot air in the sauna room, she’s instead doing quite the opposite, as she’s usually working on her long jumping technique.

In another recent IG post, the track star uploaded a video clip of herself training and further practicing her form.

Maryna was captured along the indoor track as she jogged around while working on her lunges.

She even included a clip of herself jumping into the designated sand pit as she then went on to measure the distance that she had jumped.

As she showcased her impressive skills, Maryna styled in various Nike fits, and as a proud Nike athlete, it only made sense why she chose their athletic essentials.

Some of her looks included numerous pairs of black, high-waisted Nike shorts along with various Nike sports bras that provided her with the comfort and support she needed during her vigorous training.



However, no matter the shot, Maryna looked beautiful as she happily shared her progress with her fans.

The post was captioned, “Danke @scm.leichtathletik 🙌🏼 For this opportunity to train here and amazing support at this difficult time and have a good preparation for my next seasons🫶🏼.”