Darya Klishina expressed her love for the weekend and this time she did it in the form of a poolside video clip.

In a recent social post, the professional long jumper took a break from her intense, weekday training to enjoy a weekend of much-needed R&R instead.

Darya made sure she celebrated her rest days in the best way possible as she took to the pool to do so.

As she indulged in her fun weekend extravaganza, the Ukrainian beauty donned a lovely white bikini set.

Daryna certainly wasn’t shy in front of the camera as she included many angles while wearing her pretty set.

The track star was kind enough to share this scenic clip with her followers via Instagram.

Darya Klishina is stunning as she goes poolside in her bikini for some weekend fun

Nothing starts the weekend off better than a nice relaxing dip in the pool and in her latest IG share, Darya did just that.

The Russian beauty was captured walking from her house as she carefully ventured outside and into the pool.

However, Darya made sure she checked the temperature with her feet before immediately jumping in.

As she went through this strategic process, the athlete sported a lovely white, bikini set. The set included a white halter-like bikini top and a pair of cheeky, low-rise bottoms.

She further accessorized with a gold necklace and an assortment of pretty gold rings.

For her hair, the long jumper left her blonde locks down as they naturally trickled down her muscular physique.

She even added the song Ocean by Else and Emilie to give the video a little extra cheerful energy.

Darya Klishina promotes Dryworld while sharing her specialized workout routine

When the professional track star isn’t busy hanging out by the pool, she’s working on her form and overall skills as a long jumper.

In another recent IG post, Darya shared a clip of herself as she was spotted at a football field where she performed her hard-hitting workout.

The Russian beauty was captured practicing her long jump routine as she hopped and performed numerous lunges along the field.

Some of her other exercises included some quad and hamstring-focused workouts while she even incorporated a black medicine ball to add an extra layer of difficulty.

As she successfully conquered another day of training, Darya decided to promote one of her favorite brands, Dryworld.

Dryworld was founded in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada in 2010.

The company is a performance athletic brand that provides each of its customers with innovative and superior-quality apparel and accessories.

As a Dryworld athlete, it only made sense that the athlete styled in their clothing for this special training day.

For this session, Darya decided to style in all blue hues. She sported an electric blue Dryworld shirt and paired it with some baby blue Dryworld biker shorts.

The 32-year-old beauty further threw her blonde locks into a ponytail and sported a naturally glowing, makeup-free face.

To keep the energy at an all-time high, Darya inputted the song BOOM by Tiesto and Sevenn over the video clip.

The caption read, “After dinner sit a while and after supper walk a mile 💯😁 All a sports Wednesday, guys!”

Fans can now shop this beautiful blue collection on Dryworld’s official website while also browsing through some of their newer collections as well.