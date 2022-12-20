Alysha Newman is breathtaking as she is honored with the influencer award. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Alysha Newman is back and more gorgeous than ever.

The fan-favorite Olympic track star took to her social media to share a special accomplishment with her fans.

The Canadian athlete was excited to announce her special feature on the Influencer Issue 2022 Cover Story that was released by Style Cruz Magazine.

Alysha took to her Instagram with the news, where she shared it through a compilation of breathtaking photographs.

The collage featured five mesmerizing slides in which the athlete posed in a variety of show-stopping gowns.

Alysha looked absolutely phenomenal in all the shots as she accepted her well-deserved influencer award.

Alysha Newman stuns in her glitzy gown

In the first slide presented, the Olympian posed in a beautiful, full-length dress. The deep red dress featured a unique pattern throughout the piece as it was completely embellished with glitz and sequins.

The elegant dress was a low-cut design that accentuated the athlete’s beautiful curves while she effortlessly dazzled in the photograph.

In the next two slides, Alysha transitioned into a bright pink, strapless dress.

The hot pink dress featured a form-fitting frill top and slowly turned into a more mermaid-styled design by the time it reached the bottom.

In these two slides, she was accompanied by Humberly Gonzalez, who wore a gorgeous lime green dress. Together, the two looked electrifying in their vibrant ensembles.

In the final two slides, the track star posed in her most iconic look yet. Alysha was styled in a completely sheer dress that was fully embellished with a variety of diamonds and sequins.

As she styled in the masterfully crafted piece, she posed with her hands up in the air as a beautiful taupe-colored fabric was captured blowing in the space behind her.

This glitzy piece perfectly encapsulated the Olympian’s beauty as she looked like an absolute queen in all of the photographs taken for her special honorary moment.

She captioned the post, “Influencer Issue 2022 Cover Story released in @stylecruze ❤️.”

Alysha Newman teams up with SZ clothing brand

In another recent Instagram post, Alysha shared her exciting new partnership with SZ as she announced that this was her first perfume campaign ever.

The track star further teamed up with SZ to help advertise one of their high-end perfumes.

In the photograph, Alysha was captured holding the black perfume bottle as she held it up close to her face.

Alysha looked stunning as she helped promote one of her favorite products labeled END.

She captioned the post, “My first EVER perfume campaign with @sz_mode 🖤 Thank you @shahin.zartosht for trusting me with your brand. I had the best time on set! I can’t wait to celebrate the launch with you and the team today at Yorkville Village. I’ll be there from 3-6 pm, come say hi 😚.”

SZ is a newer company that offers a wide selection of luxurious apparel and other high-end products.

The company first started back in July of 2021 as Shahin Zartosht founded the company after many years of experience in the fashion industry.

SZ is solely based in Canada and all of the products are carefully handcrafted in Italy.

Furthermore, the company sticks to a black-and-white aesthetic, as they channel a rather gothic and punk look.

Fans can now shop their newest collections online and can follow their Instagram page to keep up with their latest sales and future launches.