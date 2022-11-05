Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Make Equality Reality Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Celebrating her 50th birthday earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross stunned at her party in an elegant burgundy floor-length gown.

The sparkling dress perfectly hugged Ross’s curves and featured long gaping kimono sleeves.

Ross’ waistline, hips, and legs were highlighted in the burgundy dress, with part of her neckline also shown.

The Black-ish actress posed for various pictures in the bold gown, wearing her hair pulled back in a unique bubble ponytail bun.

Sharing the moment with her 11 million Instagram followers, Ross revealed that the dress originally belonged to her mother, famed singer Diana Ross.

“BIRTHDAY LOOK no. 3,” she penned on social media, adding “from my mama’s archive” along with a smiling emoji.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare brand

In 2019, Ross released her own haircare brand, Pattern Beauty.

Dedicated to providing quality haircare products for people with naturally curly hair, Pattern Beauty features a range of tools and products, including shampoo, conditioner, styling gel, mousse, wide tooth combs, and hair picks.

Often rocking her curls both on and off the red carpet, Ross’ goal for the line was to “create a line of products that gave our hair the support it needed to be its true self.”

On the brand’s website, a curl guide is available to help people discover their curl type, which of Pattern’s products work for various textures, and how porosity affects the hair.

The actress’ view on single life

Though Ross lives her life in the public eye as a seasoned and beloved actress, she tends to keep her personal life and romantic relationships private.

She has also never married and currently doesn’t have any children.

Recently sitting down with Harper’s Bazaar, the Girlfriends actress opened up about not wanting to be placed in a box and living her life on her own terms regarding relationships.

“I didn’t see enough examples of different versions of how a woman can find happiness and joy and power and sensuality, sexuality, all of that, without it being through the lens of how I’m seen by a man,” Ross shared with the outlet.

“People are like, ‘You’re the poster child for being single.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’ But what I would prefer is that I’m the poster child for living my life on my terms,” she continued. “And that there’s a version of that for everyone…I don’t live my life for other people. I just totally live it for me.”