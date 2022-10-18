Tracee Ellis Ross wearing arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tracee Ellis Ross looked stunning as she shared some throwback photos from a shoot with the late photographer Douglas Kirkland, who sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 88.

The Black-ish star shared the photos, which she thinks were from around ten years ago, wearing a blue and red plaid minidress that hugged her curvy figure and sky-high heels with cut-out detail.

She showed off her long legs as she hitched the skirt up and posed.

Her hair was teased into natural curls, and her makeup looked gorgeous and natural.

Tracee shared a touching caption along with the photos. To honor Douglas, she wrote, “2011? 2012? I don’t know, it was the aughts. I had the honor of shooting with the incredible dear @douglaskirkland_ more than once. He would shout and blurt out every word that is associated with beauty while he was shooting me. He made me feel like I was the most beautiful, soulful woman in the world. Being shot by him was just wonderful.”

She went on to say, “His pictures are legendary, his career was iconic. But all of that paled in comparison to his lovely demeanor and personality. Rest well, Douglas. Sending all my love to his wife Françoise, his family and his loved ones.”

Tracee Ellis Ross shares teenage modeling photos

Tracee also shared snaps of the first time she shot with photographer Douglas Kirkland when she was still a teenager.

The sweet photos show young Tracee posing in a pale pink t-shirt dress and a printed swimsuit.

She said of the throwback, “1989? 1988? 1987? I don’t know, it was the 80s. These were the first professional modeling pictures I ever took. I wanted to be a model, so my mom connected me to @douglaskirkland_, the incredible photographer who shot her for “The Boss” album cover. I did my own hair, makeup and styling, and I also came up with these poses all by myself 😂🤦🏾‍♀️.’

Tracee Ellis Ross shows us the future

After her trip down memory lane, Tracy shared a glimpse of the future with her 11.1 million Instagram followers this week.

She posted a carousel of photos wearing a full look by Balenciaga and captioned it, “it was a future party.”

Ellis crouched in a room wearing a black all-in-one bodysuit with built-in gloves and heels, mirrored visor sunglasses, and massive statement earrings.

One thing about Tracee is she always knows how to switch up her look!