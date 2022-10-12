Tracee Ellis Ross shows off incredible figure in skintight nude dress

Tracee Ellis Ross up close Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tracee Ellis Ross looks incredible in a thigh-skimming nude dress.

The actress wore a maxi nude dress with long sleeves and a corset, highlighting her fantastic physique.

She paired it with a pair of dark red leggings underneath and Femme Los Angeles red heels.

Tracee complemented the outfit with gold hoop earrings, a braided bun hairstyle, and a bold red lip.

She showed off the look during a chic photo shoot in her hotel room.

From rocking strapless dresses to her bikini outfits, Tracee Ellis Ross has proved her incredible fashion sense.

Tracee Ellis Ross supports her mother

Tracee’s mother is none other than music icon and Grammy-nominated artist Diana Ross.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress attended her mother’s recent show at the legendary Radio City Music Hall. But she wasn’t expecting to be called up to the stage by Diana to sing with her and her sister Rhonda Ross Kendrick.

She shared her performance with her fans and captioned it, “I am a brave person. I do big scary things all the time. It’s part of the career I built. But singing and singing on stage with my mom makes my legs go like spaghetti.”

This isn’t the first time she’s shown off her incredible singing skills. In her 2020 movie The High Note, Tracee sang in over five tracks on the soundtrack.

For the night, she wore a plunging black jumpsuit that showed off her toned legs and a pair of black platform heels.

She paired the look with her signature curly bob hairstyle, no makeup, and large gold earrings.

Diana joined her on stage with a black sequin gown, silver dangling earrings, and a feather boa covering her sleeves.

Tracee Ellis Ross loves social media

Tracee is known for posting her incredible outfits, campaigns from her hair care company Pattern Beauty, and inspirational videos to her millions of fans.

And while she does love social media, the actress also believes that there is much more to do outside of our online lives to make a change.

Tracee is known for her philanthropy and constantly advocates for a better future.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, she said, “I think [social media has] given a whole bunch of people access [who] would have never been given access before. The industry has woken up, but I’m grateful that there are other avenues because the gatekeepers of the industry have not, in any way, reflected the reality of the world around them.”

Tracee currently has over 11 million followers on Instagram.