Tracee Ellis Ross makes a splash in string bikini in latest Instagram post

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Actress and beauty-brand founder Tracee Ellis Ross stunned fans earlier this week with an Instagram post featuring her natural beauty, big earrings, and a string bikini.

Tracee Ellis Ross swims in bikini in recent videos

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross posted a set of three videos and two photos on Instagram where she was seen wading in the pool and relaxing at the poolside.

Ellis Ross showed off her natural beauty in a string bikini, giving fans a glimpse of her fantastic figure.

She is seen wading in the pool, drinking water from a glass bottle, and exiting the pool.

Ellis Ross included two photos in the post where fans can see her natural face and large, gold Juicy Couture hoops.

The only thing she said in her caption was “Water Baby,” and no one seemed to be disagreeing with her new title.

While fans are thrilled to see Ellis Ross and her beautiful figure in this Instagram post, it’s not the only post she’s had the past week that shows off her curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just a few days before, Tracee Ellis Ross posted a set of photos and a video of herself wearing a sheer Miu Miu bodysuit, Commando lingerie, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The outfit is tied together with Wolford stockings and boots from Paris Texas.

Ellis Ross credits photographer Emily Soto, stylist Karla Welch, hairstylist Nai’vasha, makeup artist Molly Stern, and stylist assistants Grace Wrightsell and Kristen Kiehm.

While Tracee Ellis Ross is most commonly known for her acting career, her credit to her stylists reminds fans that she has her own beauty line as well, Pattern Beauty.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty

In 2019, Ellis Ross founded Pattern Beauty, a line of natural hair products for Black hair.

Glossy notes that she started Pattern Beauty to bring more awareness to Black hair and “meet the needs of the curly, coily and tight texture community.”

After moving to Europe in her youth, Ellis Ross realized that there were not a lot of products for people with hair like hers, and there wasn’t a lot of

Starting Pattern Beauty has allowed Ellis Ross to start conversations about diversity and anti-racism with Ulta, the primary retailer of Pattern Beauty. This has inspired changes within the beauty industry and has helped hold beauty companies accountable for their actions.

Ellis Ross hopes to make Pattern available to everyone and has shown that listening to customers is important. Pattern introduced larger sizes of hair creams and gels due to feedback from customers.

Pattern Beauty is available at PatternBeauty.com, brick-and-mortar and online at Ulta Beauty, at Ulta Beauty shop-in-shops at Target, and now at Sephora, online and in-store.