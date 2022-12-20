Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the AFI Fest Opening Night Gala in November 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tracee Ellis Ross looked like she was enjoying herself as she emerged from a lake on her vacation in Jamaica this week.

The Black-ish actress wore a colorful floral mismatched string bikini which showed off her amazing figure. The triangle-style top featured pink hibiscus flowers on a yellow background, while her tie-side bottoms featured the same flowers on a blue background.

The 50-year-old held on to the railings as she lowered herself into the crystal-clear waters, sharing a photo set with her 11.1 million followers that contained both photos from a front angle and a flattering side angle.

Tracee’s hair was wet and slicked back from swimming, and water droplets glistened on her skin.

She wore no makeup and appeared fresh-faced for her dip, adding a touch of glamour to her look with a perfect white manicure.

Tracee shared the photos and captioned the carousel simply with a Jamaican flag emoji.

Tracee Ellis Ross stars on the cover of The Purist

Tracee recently appeared on the cover of the wellness magazine The Purist. She shared the cover on Instagram, which showed her crouching, wearing a red tulle dress by Christopher Kane, against a bright blue sky.

She looked gorgeous and wore her hair pulled back, with a few flyaway curls, posing with her chin resting on her hand, the other hand clutching her shoulder.

Tracee explained what readers would find in her interview in a caption for the image. She wrote, “I chat about The Hair Tales, PATTERN, self care & preservation, celebrating Black beauty and more. Thank you @cristinacuomo—lovely to chat with you in this way after all these years of knowing each other.”

Tracee Ellis Ross explains the ethos behind PATTERN

Tracee launched her haircare line, PATTERN Beauty, in 2019. PATTERN is a Black-owned and Black-founded brand that celebrates the diversity of natural curls and hair patterns.

Tracee states on the company website, “I wanted to create a line of products that gave our hair the support it needed to be its true self,” which is exactly what she has done.

Tracee spoke about her business venture in her interview with The Purist and shared a quote from the article, explaining how she wanted to market the brand differently to stand out from the crowd.

She said, “There needed to be a paradigm shift in how Black hair care was marketed. But it’s really marketing in general that I had an issue with. Marketing is based on, You’re not good enough, you have a problem and you need to buy these things to fix it. I just don’t agree. I wanted to create a company that was based on the marketing of, There’s not a problem. I want to meet you where you are, support you and celebrate you with the needs that you have.”

And celebrating is what PATTERN does best. Its ethos is to provide hair products and tools that support all curl types and empower Black women to embrace the beauty of their natural hair.