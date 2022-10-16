Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in black catsuit. Pic credit: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross continues to prove her fashion sense is iconic after posting her stylish outfit for a recent party.

The actress wore a black, skintight catsuit that showed off her curvaceous figure, hugging her in all the right places. The suit covered her entire body, including her hands.

She added a pair of black heels, an oversized jacket, and a small handbag to compliment her look.

Tracee slicked her infamous curly hair back into a low bun and accessorized her outfit with large futuristic earrings and a pair of Balenciaga mirrored glasses.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, Tracee added several photos with different poses to give her fan a glimpse at her entire look before going to what she called “a future party.”

It was just another example of Tracee showing the world that her style is lightyears ahead of the rest.

Tracee Ellis Ross is serious about fitness

In order to keep her body toned and tight, Tracee has gotten serious about her fitness and often posts her workout routines on social media.

Her regimen includes cardio, lifting weights, strength training, and lots of deep squats. She also focuses on core workouts which have gotten her an impressive set of abs.

Tracee often tags @tracyandersonmethod in her posts, who is a fitness coach. Her workouts focus on improving balance, building muscles, and tightening problem areas. Her approach to fitness includes utilizing a weighting bar and a box for support and stabilization.

Tracee has been consistent with her workouts and focused on her fitness goals. The results speak for themselves as she often looks flawless in just about anything she wears.

Tracee Ellis Ross has a talented family

For those who may not know, Tracee is the daughter of the legendary singer, Diana Ross. Her father, Robert Ellis Silberstein, is a music executive and previously worked as a manager for musicians like The Rolling Stones and Chaka Khan.

Many of her siblings are part of the entertainment business, most notably her younger brother, Evan Ross. Evan is known for his roles in the films ATL, Pride, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2.

Evan is also married to singer Ashlee Simpson, the younger sister of singer and business owner, Jessica Simpson. Together, the couple have three children whom Tracee often posts pictures and videos of.

Tracee can often be seen supporting her siblings on their various career paths and traveling the world to see her mother perform.