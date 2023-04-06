Tracee Ellis Ross looked stunning as she relaxed in the sun in a set of black and white social media snaps she shared this week.

The actress and daughter of Diana Ross wore a light-colored ribbed bodysuit with thin straps that showed off her curvy but toned figure as she sat on a sun lounger.

Tracee shielded her eyes from the sun with perfectly manicured hands, despite wearing a pair of oversized visor sunglasses.

The 50-year-old posted the three photos with no caption, letting the black and white shots speak for themselves.

Tracee regularly receives an influx of likes and comments on her gorgeous posts, with this one gaining over 185,000 likes.

Her fans flooded the comment section with love. One said, “It’s the exfoliation and glow for me,” while another chimed in, “Genius pics, love the slightest hint of color. Nice work, sis. 🔥”

Her post gained over 2600 comments in one day, proving how much Tracee is adored by her 11.2 million followers.

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off Girlfriends inspired look

Tracee is a style icon who often shows her outfits on social media.

Last week she gave a full rundown of a glamorous all-black outfit she wore after she returned from a night out.

Telling her followers, “I like to take pictures of myself when I get home,” she shared a carousel of five snaps, wearing a pair of high-waisted pants with a beaded waistband and a tank top tucked in. She wore a cropped tuxedo blazer and accessorized it with a gold statement necklace and earrings.

Completing her outfit with a soft black leather clutch bag with gold hardware, she said, “My full look (good use of my shopping habit old and new)…can anyone spot which item I stole from the closet of Joan Carol Clayton many moons ago?”

Eagle-eyed fans knew she was referring to the purse that her Girlfriend’s character carried in the hit tv show.

Tracee Ellis Ross promotes her Pattern blow dryer

Tracee’s curly haircare range, Pattern, continues to go from strength to strength; most recently, she promoted the range’s blow dryer to show how she achieves her curls.

The professional-grade dryer comes in a striking yellow ochre shade tied in with Pattern’s branding.

Tracee shared a video that showed her drying her hair while talking her followers through the dryer’s features. She informed them that it comes with four attachments,: a diffuser, nozzle, wide-tooth comb, and rubber brush.

At the end of the clip, she showed off her amazing results – beautiful bouncy curls! – and wrote, “My signature big fluffy curls are comin’ in hot! (get it?!? 😂) Oh how I love The PATTERN Blow Dryer!”

The Pattern Blow Dryer is available now on pattern.com for $189.