The talented Tracee Ellis Ross has channeled summer as she made it clear she’s done with winter.

It’s not just winter that Tracee’s ready to be done with. Tracee’s over wearing sweaters and wants to get back to her bikini attire.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Tracee looked fabulous as she shared a throwback to warmer days.

Tracee stunned in a bikini with a pattern on it. She sat posed on an outside lounger that looked mighty comfortable.

With her hair pulled back in a bun, Tracee went make-up free as she let her toned physique do all the talking.

“I’m sick of sweata weatha… I want bikini weatha,” she captioned the jaw-dropping gorgeous photo.

That’s not the only throwback Tracee shared this week, either.

Tracee Ellis Ross looks back on Lip Sync Battle appearance

It appears that this week has been all about memories and taking Tracee back in time. The black-ish alum once again used Instagram to reflect.

However, instead of showing off her killer physique, Tracee showed off her amazing lip-syncing skills. Tracee appeared on Lip Sync Battle, hosted by LL Cool J with commentary by Chrissy Teigen, back in 2016.

She took on her black-ish husband, Anthony Anderson, in an epic battle with Tracee singing Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass and Anthony belting out CeeLo Green’s Forget You but a family-friendly version.

Tracee shared a clip of her on Lip Sync Battle, where she rocked a low-cut pattern jumpsuit that hugged her perfectly. All eyes were on Tracee for her during the show and not just for her attire. She killed it, channeling her best Nicki, even getting Chrissy excited to join in on the performance.

“Shout out to Slick Rick!#lipsyncbattle back in 2016,” was the caption on her IG post.

There’s no question that Tracee looked fabulous on the show, but it’s not always easy looking that fab, which is why she created her own haircare brand.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s new PATTERN blow dryer

In 2019 Tracee launched PATTERN, a brand that focuses on bringing people of color affordable products that are guaranteed to bring out the best curls while keeping hair healthy and nourished. The company kicked off 2023 by launching its first-ever blow dryer.

After years of struggling to find the right heat for her hair, Tracee created one via the PATTERN blow dryer. According to the website, it has an AC motor that reduces drying time. It is designed for “curlies, coilies and tight-textures” type of hair and comes with four different attachments, including a diffuser.

“I really tried to make a tool that was easy to use, worked specifically for curly, coily & tight-textured hair, and combined all the features that I couldn’t find in one blow dryer & was cute and chic,” the actress wrote in part of an Instagram caption that featured her commercial for the new product.

Tracee Ellis Ross has had with winter. The boss babe’s ready for bikinis and sunshine, and when it arrives, her PATTERN haircare line will help keep her looking like the absolute beauty she is.