Tove Lo wows in sheer black crop top and Miu Miu mini skirt

Tove Lo is one of the greatest Swedish singers who has made her way into the pop and alternative world, with a lot of people from all over the world listening to her songs and relating to them.

Just recently, she celebrated the release of her fifth studio album Dirt Femme through her label, Pretty Swede Records, making her debut as an independent artist.

Tove also recently stunned for a magazine photoshoot, and she looked edgy and beautiful as ever in a wide variety of outfits.

The singer can be seen wearing a black bralette with a grey wrap-around top layering on top of it.

She paired this with an intergalactic pair of shiny silver metallic pants with wide legs, which were the start of the show, and the long brown coat she used to add a pop of color to this look.

Her brown hair was styled in a messy high bun with her sort bangs falling across her forehead. Last but not least, she put on a pair of brown lace stiletto heels and some silver earrings.

Tove Lo stuns in mini skirt and sheer top for Nylon magazine

The songwriter shared a lot of shots from this magazine photoshoot on her Instagram, and she captioned this post, “@nylonmag you make me look and feel pretty f**king awesome,” as well as mentioning the rest of the team that made these incredible photos possible.

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a sheer black top with a wide turtle neck and a black bra. She showed off her figure in a mini pleated white Miu Miu skirt with a visible underwear line on top of the same brand.

She matched her belt to the brown from her long oversized coat that she used to cover herself up from the elements.

This time her hair was wavy and styled down, and she completed this look with a pair of long white socks and cream heels.

Tove Lo talks about the making of her latest album Dirt Femme

The 34-year-old singer not only just got married but also released her fifth musical, baby, which she titled Dirt Femme.

Tove sat down with Nylon magazine to compare the making of this record to her very first album. She talked about how on this new album, she touched on things she went through during the pandemic, as well as mentioning that leaving Island Records and becoming an independent artist has given her a “newfound freedom.”

About all of this, she said, “I just felt it’s a journey between me and my fans that isn’t really related to the industry. I’m just making this because it’s the songs I need to write for my own sanity.”

You can now listen to the incredible 12 tracks of Tove Lo’s new album on Spotify.