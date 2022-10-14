Tove Lo stuns in glittery eyeshadow and bold red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Tove Lo is a talented Swedish singer and songwriter mainly known for her pop hits like Habits and Talking Body.

She is constantly reinventing herself socially and being honest with her lyrics.

Most recently, Tove Lo released her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme.

The singer shared behind-the-scenes shots of the album’s cover.

She looked beautiful and sexy in a skintight bodysuit.

Tove Lo posed for the camera in the middle of the desert, wearing a silver metallic scorpion tale attached to her.

Tove Lo kneeled down in the desert in scorpion tale

Her long light brown hair was styled in very loose waves, and her super short bangs hung down on her forehead. She also put on a white graphic liner to finish off this look.

In another shared video, she can be seen riding a motorcycle with a futuristic metallic person sitting in front of her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Habits singer was wearing an all-black outfit, starting with a long sleeve blouse, pants, and some leather boots.

She accessorized this look with an incredible silver necklace, earrings that give off spaces vibes, and a long braid falling down her shoulder.

Tove Lo talks about her new album Dirt Femme

The 34-year-old has been in the music industry since 2006, and she has learned many things during this period.

She recently spoke with NME magazine about her latest studio album, Dirt Femme. In this interview, the singer touched on many topics: her relationship with her femininity and how the songs on this record reflect it. Tove Lo talked about how in the past, she had felt that she needed to “enhance” her masculine traits so that people would take her seriously in the music industry.

The Swedish-born also mentioned what an honor it was for her that one of her songs was featured in the famous HBO Max series Euphoria. She said, “When I saw the first season of Euphoria, I was floored. I was like, ‘This show is made for me. I need to have a song in this show.’”

She was determined to make it happen, so much so that she wrote a letter to the creator of the show Sam Levinson expressing her love for the story and the rawness of it and attaching some of the songs that she thought would fit great in it.

Tove Lo’s new album, Dirt Femme, is out on October 14.