Torrey DeVitto looked stunning as she got glam for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress Torrey DeVitto wowed fans with her natural beauty as she prepared to get glam ahead of an event in Philadelphia.

Wearing only a towel, the 38-year-old snapped a selfie from her hotel room showing off her lush surroundings as she got glammed up.

Her other arm was positioned across her chest as she held a white towel in place, which was covering her body.

The Chicago Med star’s shoulders were toned and tanned in the image, and her gorgeous dark locks were slicked back into a neat bun.

The glam process appeared to have started already, as makeup had been applied to her face flawlessly.

She opted for some natural glam, with a glossy nude lip, some peachy blush, and a coral eyeshadow with mascara.

Behind her were two large hotel beds, one of which had gift bags placed on the top and which were most likely filled with goodies.

A side table had been placed beside a leather bench in the room and appeared to have bottles and packages of beauty products to help Torrey in her transformation.

She captioned the post, “Philly glam ✨” and tagged her glam team as well as her sister, who was on hand to help with the glow-up.

Torrey DeVitto gets glam to support former One Tree Hill stars

Torrey also tagged the Drama Queens Podcast Instagram account, a new podcast launched by Torrey’s former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

In another post made by Torrey, she is pictured with the One Tree Hill women, as it appeared she had been getting glammed up to attend their podcast tour as it descended upon Philadelphia.

Wearing a light-gray plaid wrap dress and some pointed black ankle boots, the star’s look was finally unveiled.

She accessorized the outfit with some blingy earrings and in another picture posted, she rocked a super cool fur-lined black aviator jacket to complete the look.

Torrey DeVitto shows off legs in black one-piece

Torrey got glam for her one million Instagram followers in a recent post where she showed off her incredible legs.

The talented actress perched on a black stool in front of a solid gray background for the photo, which received over 42k likes.

She wore a black bodysuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline and layered with a patent jacket with a snakeskin texture.

Her brunette hair was secured behind her head, and her bangs were left to frame her face, which had been painted to perfection with glam makeup.

She rocked a shimmery bronze eyeshadow, and a vampy burgundy lip finished off the look perfectly. See-through heeled sandals, which fastened with a string tie above her ankle, were her footwear of choice.

The New-York-born actress captioned her post, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but … the next chapter is even better ❤️‍🔥.”