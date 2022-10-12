Tori Spelling stuns braless in thigh skimming minidress with a big announcement

Tori Spelling announced her show with daring snaps. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Tori Spelling went braless in a thigh-skimming minidress to tell fans she’s got a big new show coming up.

The actress looked radiant in the daring outfit, which really showcased her tanned and toned legs.

Tori’s dress was bound at the waist, accentuating her curves, and left her shoulders exposed.

Her long blonde hair was worn in a knot at the top and then fell down over her shoulders and back, while she also wore a gold necklace and completed the look with multicolored high heels.

Tori posted a series of snaps in the outfit to Instagram, including one of her provocatively straddling a canon as she promoted her new gig for MTV.

She said, “My new show LOVE AT FIRST LIE premieres tomorrow night Wednesday, October 12th 930pm on @mtv . The LAUNCH countdown is on. The 1st Relationship mystery competition show hosted by 🙋🏼‍♀️. There’s LOVERS & LIARS! Do YOU have what it takes to spot the fakes?”

Tori Spelling tells of children’s bullying hell

Tori has five children – Beau, 5; Finn and Hattie, both 10; Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 – and has previously spoken about Stella’s issues with bullying.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently she revealed another one of her children had suffered the same trauma.

Page Six reported Tori as saying, “My kids just went back to school and just when you think one got through it, one of my other children was bullied on the first day of school. I felt like with the one, we just got through it and we are really working on re-boosting her confidence and just bringing out her skills.”

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star added that some of the bullying even came from adults and that she would not stand for it.

She said, “Our kids have to deal with a lot. They’re dealing with in-person bullying from their peers, but then they’re dealing with social bullying from adults, even other parents. I’ll speak up any day of the week, I’ll step up and say something.”

She concluded, “It’s hard because we’re taught that professionals, or for kids, adults, are experts in their given field. They know better.”

Tori Spelling mends family wounds

Tori has had an up-and-down relationship with her family. But Monsters and Critics told how things seem to be on the mend as she posted a photo of herself with her mom Candy and brother Randy.

The sweet pic came after decades of family drama.

We also reported that Tori has had her 20-year-old breast implants replaced in a move she said was “long overdue.”

Tori broke the news on Instagram and said her old implants were “expired, recalled, and no longer safe.”