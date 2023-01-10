Tori Spelling sizzled in a metallic ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Tori Spelling got on with her bad self for New Year’s Eve, rocking an otherworldly ensemble that showed off her super-toned tummy.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star looked incredible posing in a pair of low-rise metallic pants with a cropped, off-the-shoulder black top.

Tori accessorized with a massive diamond-clad ring and statement necklace, and as if that wasn’t enough, she heightened the drama with a deep burgundy lip.

She also added a chic black beanie, matching platform boots, and, of course, a glass of champagne to ring in the new year.

The blonde tresses which she has become known for were straightened to perfection and draped over one shoulder.

She added a link to the outfit, writing, “Shop my New Years Eve look! ✨”

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Oh, but this wasn’t the only stand-out getup Tori wore to welcome 2023!

Tori Spelling sported bright green tracksuit for New Year’s vacation

Tori brought in the new year with her family at Park Hyatt Aviara on the northern shore of San Diego.

The blonde bombshell appeared to be living her best life at the resort, wearing a gorgeous green tracksuit while her daughter played a round of Topgolf.

Tori took a moment to relax and unwind on a beautiful ledge surrounded by spectacular views, resting her chin in her hand.

She completed the sporty ensemble with a pair of baby blue and white sneakers, her blonde locks flowing out from underneath an orange beanie.

Naturally, Tori doesn’t just go on vacation without a little preparation beforehand, which includes making sure her complexion is flawless.

Tori Spelling shared skincare routine for Softwave partnership

Tori is one of those lucky stars with timeless beauty, and thankfully, she’s been very open about how she maintains her youthful appearance.

She frequently posts beauty tips and tricks on social media, including must-have products and favorite treatments.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Beverly Hills 90210 actress partnered with Softwave, a new technology for stimulating collagen production and reducing signs of aging.

In the most recent share, Tori rocked a bright blue sweater with black leggings as she took her 1.6M followers through the entire process.

She included additional details about the treatment in the caption, adding that it’s “a safe, fast, and effective method for increasing both collagen and elastin in the skin.”

Despite everything Tori has going on, her most important role is being a mother to the five children she shares with Canadian actor Dean McDermott.

She shared the most valuable lesson she’s learned since becoming a mother: “I used to compare myself to other moms, and if they make that, I am going to make something even better. It was hard. It was a hard life to upkeep, and it’s when I came to the realization that no one can do it all, no one can be perfect. Being imperfect is the new perfect.”