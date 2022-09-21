Tori Spelling poses for rare photo with mom and brother

Tori Spelling shared a photo of herself with her mom and brother. Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is mending fences and enjoying family time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress posed for a photo with her mom, Candy Spelling, and her brother, Randy Spelling, while celebrating Candy’s birthday.

Seeing the Spellings together is a shock for some, as the family has been plagued with drama for decades.

The busty blonde has been in the headlines for marital and financial issues, as her life has been in the public eye since she was a teenager.

Tori and Randy got together to celebrate their mom’s 77th birthday and enjoyed dinner as a family of three.

After decades of public feuding and drama, it seems like Tori, Candy, and Randy can appreciate family time once again.

Tori Spelling poses in black cutout dress in rare photo with mom and brother

On Instagram, Tori Spelling shared a photo of herself wearing a black cutout dress that left the busty blonde looking like she was walking the red carpet. While her appearance looked like she could be walking the red carpet, that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Tori was having dinner with her mom, Candy Spelling, and her brother, Randy Spelling.

Her photo caption said a lot. She wrote, “This was a special moment in time. I don’t think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years. All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can’t wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you! #mommy #grandma #virgo”

Those words appear to confirm things between Candy and Tori are on the up and up, which is a far cry from how their relationship has been over the last nearly two decades.

Why were Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling estranged?

There have been several issues between Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, since the passing of her father, Aaron Spelling, in 2006.

Finances have been the root of it, with many back-and-forth moments over the years. Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, claim that Candy refused to help them. However, that’s a claim she has denied.

With rumors of an impending divorce between Tori and Dean running rampant for nearly a year, it looks like they may be working on their marriage. Just a few months ago, it was reported by Hollywood Life that Dean is working hard to win Tori back and rebuild their marriage.

It appears that Tori Spelling is working through healing her relationships, one of which is with her mother, Candy Spelling.